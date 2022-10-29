‘Unashamed’ homeowners insist ‘house’ in drive is there to stay

A Birmingham family have insisted they have no plans to pull down their house, despite being ordered to do so by the city council. Madam Pal Singh was given the go-ahead to build a single-storey garage at his semi in Highgate in 2019. However, Birmingham city’s council were notified by concerned residents, when a much bigger property was built.

Officials gave the family until July to demolish the building after they lost an appeal.

The family said the property was turned into a gym during Covid – complete with punch bags and machines.

They insist that they have no current plans to pull down the building.

A woman at the property told The Sun: “We have not been told to demolish the property.

“We use it as a gym, we go in there every day.

“We all go in there – there are about four or five families around here.

