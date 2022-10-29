UPDATE 1-Norway to receive help from UK, Germany and France to boost security, PM says

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Norway will receive assistance from Britain, Germany and France to boost offshore security following the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday.

Norway, now Europe’s largest gas supplier and a leading global oil supplier, has over 90 oil and gas fields, most of which are connected to a network of gas pipelines stretching some 9,000 km (5,590 miles).

“We’re in a dialogue with our allies regarding increased presence in the Norwegian sector and have said yes to contributions from Germany, France and Britain,” Stoere told a news conference.

Norway is also itself deploying its navy and air force to beef up oil and gas security amid suspicion sabotage was behind the four leaks on the Russian pipelines, a crisis which has triggered a race to

protect energy infrastructure and supplies

.

“It’s natural that our allies sail alongside our ships,” Stoere said.

He repeated that Norway had no indications of direct threats to Norway or Norwegian infrastructure. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)