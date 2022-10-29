Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Partners With Infinite Reality to Create Company’s First Metaverse Experience

Topgolf, the tech-infused social driving range, has launched an animated digital spinoff called Shankstars as the company continues to democratize the sport for a younger and wider audience.

The free, downloadable game can be played on mobile phones and also on-site at Topgolf locations—expected to increase to 81 world-wide by the end of the year. Shankstars is metaverse-style gamification where mythical characters (ie. a T-Rex skeleton) play creative courses that have unorthodox hazards.

Users can unlock characters with strong scores and create a team to compete against other users globally —a complement to Topgolf’s more realistic virtual mobile app World Golf Tour. “It’s simple,’’ Topgolf’s COO Gen Gray told SportTechie in June. “New golfers entering the sport are wanting to break down the barriers associated with traditional golf.’’

The Topgolf in-person experience also includes animated Angry Birds and Jewel Jam games, along with Toptracer screens that allow customers to play actual courses such as Pebble Beach via virtual reality. The company also has a partnership with Golf+ that lets players experience Topgolf games or actual courses at home while wearing an Oculus headset.

The popularity of Callaway-owned Topgolf has led to an off-shoot, Puttshack, a miniature golf version of the platform founded by Topgolf’s original creators in the UK, Steve and Dave Jolliffe. Puttshack recently received $150 million in growth capital funding led by BlackRock and has locations in London, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, with plans to expand to Boston, St. Louis Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scottsdale.