‘We’re back in the honeymoon phase’: How to improve your relationship in seven days

Dr John and Julie Gottman are relationship psychologists who have been married for 35 years. Their new book distils their five decades of research into love – and what makes a relationship last – into a week-long practice that promises to leave any couple in a better position than when they began. Here, they share the exercises.

Day 1: The 10-minute check-in

This is great to do at the beginning of the day, but you can do this at any time that works for you. The rules are simple – pick a time to check in with your partner when you have 10 minutes to listen and not rush off anywhere. Ask them this simple question: is there anything you need from me today? It’s just one sentence, but it does a lot.

Day 2: Ask a ‘big’ question

Ask your partner one big question and see where it goes. A big question is an open-ended question; there’s no dead end of a yes/no answer available. Consider these: How have you changed in the past year? What are some of your life dreams right now? A big question can also be silly: If you could change into any animal for 24 hours, which one would you choose and why? If you could design the perfect house for us, what would it look like? Use one of these, or come up with one of your own. Just make it something fun to think about and discuss.

Day 3: Say thank you

Our partners want to know that their efforts – however imperfect they can sometimes be – are seen and appreciated.

Step 1: Be an anthropologist. Carve out whatever time you can to be around your partner as they’re going about their day. Write down everything your partner does, especially the positive stuff.

Step 2: Say thank you for something. But don’t just say “thanks”. Tell them why this small thing is a big deal to you. “Thank you for making the coffee every morning. I love waking up to the smell of coffee and the sounds of you puttering away in the kitchen. It just makes me start the day off right.”

Day 4: Give your partner a genuine compliment

For some couples, fondness and admiration seem like distant memories. Reviving it is not complicated. You fell in love with this person; you have positive feelings in there.

Step 1: If you were to paint a verbal portrait of your partner in words, which words would you choose? Warm? Funny? Generous? Supportive? Come up with three to five.

Step 2: Today, notice the ways your partner embodies those qualities you outlined above. And then…

Step 3: Express it! How often do you communicate to your partner the core, essential things that you love and appreciate about them?

Day 5: Ask for what you need

We all need to learn how to say what we want and need. It can feel uncomfortable or wobbly at first, but it’s like riding a bike – once you get started, you’ll quickly get the hang of it.

Step 1: Reflect. Take a moment and think about what you’ve been wanting from your partner. Are you longing to spend more time with them? Do you need help with housework? Do you need to feel more supported in pursuing your career? Do you need to hear “I love you” more often?

Step 2: Reframe. If you are thinking in the negative perspective, flip it. Don’t point out what’s wrong. Offer an opportunity. What is the positive need you would like them to fulfil?

Step 3: Always ask for what you need by talking about how you feel. “I miss you. Can we hang out tonight, no phones and no TV?”

Day 6: Reach out and touch

Today’s assignment is to create as many moments of physical connection as possible. This doesn’t have to be about sex – just holding hands, or stopping for a hug will nourish your emotional closeness. How many moments of touch can you pack into the day? Afterwards, spend a few minutes sharing with your partner how it felt to touch a little more that day. Was there any particular moment that you really appreciated? What kind of touch felt best for you? What types of touch would you like to integrate more regularly into your relationship?

Day 7: Declare a date night

A “date” doesn’t have to mean a fancy dinner. But there are ground rules. No screens! No phones. No Netflix. This is real-life, human face time. Don’t drink too much! Bonding over a glass or two of wine is fine. But don’t imbibe to the point where you’re not yourself. Don’t assume it’s going to end in sex – too much pressure. Don’t make it a social engagement. This is just the two of you. Nervous because you haven’t really talked to each other in a week, a month, a year, um… a decade? Do it anyway. Finally: keep it simple. The emphasis here is not on how elaborate the conversation is. It’s about time, touch, intimacy – the two of you, together, wherever you are.

‘It has taken us back to our honeymoon phase’

Raheel and Emma Eric, who have been together for over a decade, share how the relationship prescription has strengthened their marriage

Raheel and Emma Eric are married with a one-year-old son (Photo: Supplied)

On the second day of their love prescription, the couple asked each other their “big question”.

“The book said you can make it fun or silly, so we decided to ask ‘what would you do if you won £172m?’,” Raheel says. Aside from the fact the mortgage was mentioned by both parties, their answers were wildly different. “I said I would invest, perhaps in property, while Emma talked a lot about holidays. It helped us realise our priorities are different, our way of thinking is different – and that is totally OK. It doesn’t mean someone is in the wrong.”

They admit to being sceptical of The Seven-Day Love Prescription at first, but they found it astounding how such a simple, seemingly silly exercise could have such a profound effect. But this turned out to be true for the entire week.

The couple, who are based in London, have been together since university and married two years ago. Prior to the prescription, their relationship was far from on the rocks – they describe trust, mutual understanding and the ability to be open with one another as their strengths – but like most, they faced their challenges, particularly since having their one-year-old son.

“Our main struggle is having that quality time with each other,” says Emma, a neonatal nurse. “It is difficult coming out of parent mode and into husband-and-wife mode and back to our fun-loving selves. All of our time seems to be about work and our son.”

For that reason, one of the best exercises for Emma was day three’s “say thank you”. She now works part time to help raise their son, and often Raheel, a church pastor, comes home to find she has done a lot of the housework. “It highlighted that he does say thank you – I just sometimes don’t hear it.”

The hardest exercise, meanwhile, was “ask for what you need”. “It is hard to ask,” says Raheel. “If you’ve had difficult day and you know they have as well, it is hard to put a positive spin on it.”

Emma agrees. “That is one we are going to re-visit and work on.” There are other things they will take forwards, too. “The prescription has changed us,” says Raheel. “It has made us more appreciative of the things we do for each other. We’re now looking at things in the way you would in the first few months of the relationship – it has taken us back to that honeymoon phase.”