Yellowstone: 10 Fan Theories For Season 5 According To Reddit

Yellowstone’s fourth season ended on a high, with a record-breaking 10.3 million viewers tuning in to see the finale. The increase in viewership represented the growth in the show’s popularity across cable television and the improvement of the show across the seasons. It was difficult to predict the next saga in the Dutton family drama because there were just so many plot twists.





When Jaime wasn’t backstabbing his foster family, Beth was making the wrong person angry or Kayce’s family was breaking up. The different politics playing out concurrently around the ranch gives fans a lot to choose from when predicting what will happen next season, and there are different fan theories on Reddit about how things might play out.

John Dutton Dies

Redditor ricky_bobby86 suggested that when John Dutton told Travis that he didn’t have three years to create a legacy, he meant that he wouldn’t be alive in three years. “He knows that when he dies, taxes are going to destroy everything his family has built unless they build a legacy,” they say.

The theory is valid because there has been a life-threatening event happening to him in each season of the show, including the cancer scare and the deadly shooting on the reservation road. The fifth season may not be any different because the ranch is up against worse enemies. His injuries after the terrorist attack could be worse than he lets on because the doctors never gave him a clean bill of health, and he wouldn’t talk about it to Beth.

John Dutton Becomes Governor And Pardons Summer

The Summer storyline didn’t go down well with many fans as she exposed John Dutton’s weakness despite the two making one of the best couples of the fourth season. By the end of the fourth season, Beth seemed to have Jamie under control, which would allow john Dutton to step down and install Jamie as a puppet governor instead, but Redditor Miss_Westeros doesn’t think so. “He is going to pardon that girl Summer and commute her sentence,” they say.

This would be the best outcome for the show’s fans because John Dutton as governor, will be able to deal with the developers better than when he has to rely on Jamie. Relying on his connections hasn’t worked for him in the past seasons, which is one of the reasons why he couldn’t help Summer. John doesn’t seem to trust Jamie anymore either, and now with the governor on his side, he could choose to go for it himself.

Jamie’s New Family Breaks Up

Jamie turned into an all-out villain after the wild events of the fourth season that ended in his father’s death. If the show doesn’t redeem him, then he will likely deteriorate further and become worse than Garrett. “… She reveals the baby is not his and, the circle being unbroken, Jamie kills her,” Antman013 suggested while referring to Jamie’s girlfriend.

The theory is likely to come true if the show wants to create a stronger villain out of Jamie because having a family makes him vulnerable to Beth. The breakup is also likely because Christina wanted him to be his own man, but not the type that kills people, and if she finds out he killed his father, she may choose to walk away.

Jamie Becomes The Governor

In Antman013’s theory, Jamie will become Beth’s puppet governor because of her leverage over him. “Jamie’s baby Mama learns he killed Garrett and leaves. Jamie eats a bullet,” the Redditor’s theory continues suggesting that Jamie will commit suicide in the end.

Now, Jamie can become an independent governor, in which case the Duttons will be in trouble or stay as Beth and John’s puppet because of their leverage over him. While committing suicide may be far-fetched for Jamie, becoming a puppet is not because that is what he has been throughout the show. This theory also suggests a bittersweet season, as most of the earlier Yellowstone seasons have been for the Duttons, which is why it could come true. ​​​​​​​

Monica Dies

Michae_1805 suggests that a Jamie vs Beth battle will dominate the fifth season and that Kayce and John Dutton will be caught in the middle. “… something happens to Monica resulting in her death, which Kayce will blame on his father, … and thus taking Jaime’s side in the Dutton Civil War,” the Redditor’s theory continues. Killing off Monica will give more life to Kayce’s character and eliminate Monica, who has diminished since the second season, so this theory is likely.

Despite being wise and humane, Monica’s character is grumpy and troublesome, which is why many Yellowstone fans don’t fancy her. After Kayce’s vision, he said, “I’ve seen the end of us,” whose meaning isn’t clear yet, but it could well mean the end of their relationship, which happens in Monica dies.

Jimmy Never Comes Back

While Jimmy is one of the most likable characters in the show, representing the best side of the cowboys on Dutton ranch, some Redditors believe his time in the show may have ended. “I think sadly jimmy is off the show for good …,” One Reddit user suggested concerning Season 5.

While the character seemed to have been saved when he finally learned to be a true cowboy in Texas, his exit is almost obvious. Choosing to return to Texas with his new vet girlfriend brought continuity questions, and this theory may come true. Since John Dutton didn’t object to his return to Texas, he may actually be off the show.

Jamie Supports The Indians Against The Duttons

It may sound far-fetched, but One Redditor suggested that Jamie’s girlfriend may be a Native American, giving him another reason to join hands with Rainwater and the rest of the tribe against John Dutton. “… Jamie to learn Bio Mom was native and for him to join forces with the tribe to undermine the Duttons,” AmericanWanderlust suggests.

It may happen because Jamie has proved to be a formidable adversary willing to go to extremes to get what he wants. His biological father persuaded him that the Duttons are not his family, and now with his girlfriend and baby in the picture, he has his own family to fight for.

The Ranch Becomes Part Of The Reservation

Redditor DartVeX believes the ranch going to the reservation could be one of the two paths that Kayce saw in his vision. On their thread, they say, “Kayce and Monica’s children … are part Native American and members of the tribe. The ranch could be owned by them and absorbed into the reservation.” The theory is realistic as it solves the developer problem for good.

The weight of the threats facing the ranch has kept increasing since the first season. While they make the show interesting, they also widen the plot, which calls for more characters and storylines that may not be sustainable as the show approaches its climax. Saving the ranch from the government and then focussing on the Dutton family politics could be a good move for the producers in the fifth season.

Walker Is Jamie’s Half Brother And Mole

Walker doesn’t fully subscribe to Rip and John’s philosophy, but he agrees to stay on the ranch, leading some fans like Redditor Stillwitty2 to believe he is a mole. “Remember… Garrett said he had a half-brother somewhere? And walker has been in prison as has the dad,” they suggest referring to Walker’s possible relationship with Jamie’s dad.

Walker is a puzzle whose intentions at the Yellowstone Ranch have not been made clear, and this theory may come true. With Jamie possibly gone, Walker’s storyline may dominate the bunkhouse in the fifth season, and his relationship with Jamie will only make it juicier.

Jamie Comes Back To Yellowstone

Despite his war with Beth, Jamie still respects John Dutton, and according to Dobe_24, John will use that influence to bring him back home. The Redditor predicts a bitter reunion, though, which will only happen after Jamie is forced to kill Christina. “Jamie will get away with it because of John’s approval. This will give John another chance at having a grandson,” the Redditor continues.

Jamie killing his father went against his reasonable personality, and he already looks out of his depth which is why he may be willing to get a father figure. He has always been used to someone telling him what to do, and with his father gone, John Dutton may be the one person he can listen to, which is why this theory is valid.

