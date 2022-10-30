10 Absurd Horror Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

The horror genre is filled with absurdity, from its base monsters like Frankenstein and werewolves to the many divisive plot lines that have appeared in multiple franchises. While some horror movies and franchises as a whole thrive on the absurd in a conventional way, many others have had to carve a name for themselves by being over the top or incomprehensible.





Since horror fans can’t get away from the absurd nature of the genre, it has become easier to the palette with a mix of great and not-so-good horror movies. While these absurd movies won’t be winning any Oscars, they still have a place in the Halloween movie line-up.

10/10 Ice Cream Man Serves Up Cold Murders

Ice Cream Man follows Clint Howard, a veteran of the horror genre seen in Rob Zombie‘s Halloween, House of the Dead, and Evilspeak as the titular Ice Cream Man as he terrorizes children in town. While the Ice Cream Man is the main character, much of the plot is driven by the child cast, which features a kid named Tuna who is inexplicably wearing a pillow in his shirt, serving the chubby kid role.

The kills of Ice Cream Man are just gory enough to be welcome alongside other slasher films, but the post-kill gore is the real treat of this movie. For example, when the police are questioning the Ice Cream Man about the disappearance of a child, he serves them ice cream with an eyeball in it.

9/10 Rubber Follows A Psionic Tire

Opening the movie with a soliloquy noting that the story has “no reason” to it, Rubber follows a sentient tire that discovers it has psionic abilities as it travels around the desert, killing everyone in its way. The movie also includes a gaggle of human characters who are seen watching the tire from afar, playing the role of the movie viewer.

Rubber in premise and action makes little sense but is an interesting movie that features one of the most memorable movie villains ever put to screen. This movie is absurd and chaotic in the best way possible, making for an enjoyable, if not confusing, viewing experience.

8/10 Jason X Takes The Space Route

While the standard fare of the Friday the 13th movies is absurd in their own right, especially after Zombie Jason becomes a major plot point, none of them are as absurd as Jason X. Along with many other horror franchises, the move to space was imminent for the hockey-masked killer, and it was a weirdly perfect choice.

Set on a study trip in the year 2463, Jason and the final girl Rowan are found in cryogenic stasis and brought onboard a spaceship to be revived and studied. This leads to several great scenes, like a fight between UberJason and an android, and one of the best kill scenes of the franchise — the liquid nitrogen head smash.

7/10 All The Leprechaun Movies Are Pure Camp

The Leprechaun franchise is hoisted by two major factors: a need to portray camp and the constant return of star Warwick Davis. While Davis might be known more for his roles in Willow and Star Wars, Leprechaun is the franchise he has put his whole heart into.

The movie follows the titular Leprechaun portrayed by Davis as he attempts to retrieve his pot of gold throughout various locations including Las Vegas, smalltown North Dakota, and even space. Featuring creative and inspired kills with a mix of good and bad jokes, the franchise keeps viewers coming back for more, though most skip Leprechaun: Origins.

6/10 Thankskilling Is A Terrible Movie But Keeps People Watching

Released in 2007 and made with a budget of under five thousand dollars, Thankskilling has cemented its place in the annals of horror history as one of the best worst horror movies ever made. The movie follows a talking turkey named Turkie as he is resurrected and goes on a hunting spree against a group of college teenagers.

The jokes are overall bad and the effects are laughable, though there are some actually good kill effects scattered throughout. It is baffling to watch, yet impossible to look away from, especially when watching with friends.

5/10 Idle Hands Plays With Comedy & Horror

Though it is more of a stoner comedy than a straight-up horror movie, the absurd plot of Idle Hands centers around Devon Sawa’s Anton and his right hand becoming possessed by a demon. In addition to the demon hand, the movie also introduces zombie best friends played by Seth Green and Elden Henson, and a demon hunter played by Vivica A. Fox.

There are some great moments in the movie, with the final battle even including the hand fighting Anton as a puppet. The film is definitely a product of its time, but still holds up for fans and newcomers.

4/10 Killer Klowns From Outer Space Toes Horror & Farce

Taking all the knowledge new viewers need to know about the movie from its name, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 B-Horror movie that follows the titular aliens as they invade a small town. The clowns use various weapons against the humans, turning them into living popcorn and wrapping them in cotton candy cocoons to eat later.

Unlike a lot of other absurd horror movies, Killer Klowns toes the line between horror comedy and legitimately fear-inducing, especially when the Klowns are laughing and featured in close-ups. This is a movie that is not for the faint of heart or those who hate clowns, but enjoyable nevertheless.

3/10 Birdemic Is Laughably Bad

Another fowl-focused movie that tops the “so bad it’s good” lists, Birdemic: Shock and Terror follow an environmentally friendly salesman lead, Rod, and his model girlfriend, Nathalie, as they attempt to survive an attack by birds. This movie was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

The cinematography, CGI, and dialogue are laughable, with stock bird footage as the main antagonist throughout. The franchise, which includes sequels released in 2013 and 2022, has been latched onto by many internet users, allowing it to receive plenty of attention.

2/10 Stay Alive Turns Horror Into A Deadly Game

Bolstering one of the most meme-worthy lines in all horror cinema, “If you die in the game, you die for real,” Stay Alive follows a group of young adults who try to survive against a killer video game. The game is split between footage of the real world and the game world, which is entirely CGI.

This movie stars several notable figures like Frankie Muniz, Samaire Armstrong, Sophia Bush, and Adam Goldberg, which is why it received any recognition upon release. The movie holds up as a solid watch, even if the premise and tagline are more comedic than scary.

1/10 Sharknado Is Mindless Entertainment

The newest face of absurd horror comedy and a franchise made specifically for that purpose, Sharknado follows a group of survivors as they face off against humanity’s greatest threat: a tornado filled with sharks. With seven movies under the franchise’s belt, the creators and Syfy took the series in every direction, including space and time, before ending it.

Sharknado is a franchise that is not meant to be taken seriously, especially when the first movie features scenes like chopping a flying shark in half with a chainsaw. This is the mindless action horror movie that fans love, which is why it has become so popular.

