10 Beautiful Florida Beach Houses To Book For Christmas 2022

Don’t look now, but the Christmas season is (pretty much) upon us! Are you among those of us who love to travel in the winter — specifically in that week between Christmas and New Year’s? If so, and if you’re also the type that loves the idea of finding warmth and sunshine during the cold of winter, keep reading.

Florida has plenty to offer at just about any time of the year, but for those looking to escape to a warmer climate, Florida is especially appealing during the winter months, and we’ve selected 10 Vrbo vacation rentals in different parts of the state for you. There will be plenty of things for you to do. If you find yourself in the Panhandle, be sure to check out some of these spots during your stay or your time driving through.

Are you a history buff? Be sure to visit one of these history-changing forts! And as always, here are a few restaurants to patronize if you find yourself in or around Pensacola. With several highly-rated getaways to choose from, there’s no doubt you will love spending Christmas in Florida!



Kemp’s Cottage, Crescent Beach, Florida



Rent Now$202/avg nightly Kemp’s Cottage is part of a quiet, oceanfront retreat that comes with a private patio, and has easy access to the beach, swimming, and lots more. Entirely renovated, Kemp’s Cottage comes with a new and well-equipped kitchen, a washer and dryer, an HD TV, a new queen sofa sleeper, and more! Beach towels, beach umbrellas, beach chairs, and more are provided for your convenience. Note: The fireplace is not operational. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Sleeps: 6



Pelican Cottage, Crescent Beach, Florida



Rent Now$205/avg nightly Located on a quiet, oceanfront retreat on nearly 2 acres, Pelican Cottage is the perfect getaway if you’re looking for walks through a natural environment, the beach, swimming, and so much more. This large cottage comes with a full kitchen, a washer and dryer, all new appliances, and new granite countertops. You can pack a little lighter than normal — the host provides beach towels, beach umbrellas, beach chairs, kids’ scuba masks, a small cooler, and carts to tote everything to the beach! Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Sleeps: 6



Paradise Getaway In Weeki Wachee, Pine Island, Florida



Rent Now$238/avg nightly How does a getaway in paradise sound to you? Paradise Getaway in Weeki Wachee has two decks that provide spectacular sunset views, a fully equipped kitchen, and a paved patio with a fire pit, all on clean, white sand and shallow waters! It borders Pine Island State Park, meaning you can enjoy the family-friendly beach, and you can even take advantage of the four kayaks with life jackets provided with your rental. This one is well-decorated and fun — book soon! Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Sleeps: 6



FishTale Lodge, Cedar Key, Florida



Rent Now$303/avg nightly This spacious four-bedroom vacation home comes with 2 full baths, a washer and dryer, a full-sized refrigerator, fully stocked custom kitchen with a gas range top and convection oven, and an open floor plan. Make FishTale Lodge your next vacation rental! Step outside onto the wraparound patio, head out front onto the covered front deck to enjoy the sunset view, or relax in the well-appointed living room in front of the gas fireplace. Note: This rental is small pet friendly, and other pets will be considered. Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms : 2 Sleeps: 7



Shore Beats Work, Crescent Beach, Florida



Rent Now$355/avg nightly Take a trip to the water’s edge, with no obstructed views and no crowded catwalks. Welcome to Shore Beats Work. This unique resort home offers unparalleled privacy, surrounded by the shoreline to the east and Intracoastal Waterway to the west. This gorgeous condo comes with a fully equipped kitchen, three televisions, and for your convenience two beach chairs, an umbrella, and four beach towels. Check the photos to fully appreciate the private oceanfront balcony — that view! Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms : 2 Sleeps: 6



High Tides On Madeira Beach, Madeira Beach, Florida



Rent Now$445/avg nightly Located right on the beach — and we mean right on the beach — High Tides on Madeira Beach is an amazing vacation home that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. This single-family home offers great views and has some of the most positive and complimentary reviews that you’ll ever see. Spacious, perfectly located, and with space to accommodate up to six guests, you won’t regret booking this one today. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms : 3 Sleeps: 6



Summer Breeze, North Captiva, Florida



Rent Now$529/avg nightly Summer Breeze is the ideal destination for small families, honeymooners, or a romantic getaway. With a tastefully decorated and well-appointed interior, this comfortable and cozy cottage has three porches that overlook the water, a private beach cabana bed, a Jacuzzi, two hammock swings, and so much more! There are no cars on the island — just golf carts — and there is one golf cart included with your rental — along with beach chairs and beach umbrellas. With breathtaking views from almost every spot in every room, Summer Breeze is sure to please! Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms : 3 Sleeps: 6



Sunshine House, Painters Hill, Florida



Rent Now$559/avg nightly Sunshine House is a newly renovated vintage bungalow that sits on the edge of Flagler Beach with amazing views of cinnamon sand and sparkling surf. With brand-new furniture, cool retro decor, and stunning ocean views, Sunshine House is on a double beachfront lot with a huge backyard that overlooks the sea. This vacation home is fun to look at, features wide open living and dining areas, and includes a washer and dryer. You will love the back patio — accessible directly from the living room. You’ve got to see the pictures to fully appreciate this one! Note: The oceanfront gazebo was destroyed and is no longer on the property. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms : 3 Sleeps: 8



Pier Watch, Flagler Beach, Florida



Rent Now$563/avg nightly Pier Watch is a dog-friendly vacation home that sits right across the street from Flagler Beach and offers a sweeping view of coquina sands, blue waves, and the famous Flagler Beach Pier. Take in gorgeous sunrises from your own private balcony — or without even leaving bed — in this renovated getaway. Take advantage of the fully equipped kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, relax on the screened-in porch, and walk virtually anywhere from this perfectly located house. A washer and dryer are included! The photos really do sell this fun and bright beauty — a gorgeous option with space for 10! Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Sleeps : 10



Bayfront Home With Private Boat Dock, Fort Myers Beach, Florida



Rent Now$600/avg nightly If a great location is important to you, do not scroll past this Bayfront Home With a Private Boat Dock located in Fort Myers Beach. Situated at the north end of the island, this vacation home is within walking distance of the beach, restaurants, shopping, and more. The gorgeous pool offers incredible bay views — enjoy a cocktail on the sun ledge or fire up the grill for an outdoor dinner. This terrific getaway is updated with modern furniture, flat-screen televisions, updated bathrooms, and space for up to 8 guests. This one is amazing — take a look! Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms : 3 Sleeps: 8

