10 Horror Movies Cliches That Make Redditors Realize The Movie Would Suck

Halloween Ends is receiving a huge backlash from fans of the franchise due to the fact that it didn’t provide closure in a “satisfying coherent way” (via Associated Press), but it’s undeniable how the movie pushed boundaries. Director David Gordon Green said a big no to the franchise formula and switched narratives at least three times in less than two hours. But different often doesn’t mean good.





In times, when the horror genre feels overdone and flat, the self-aware ones stand out as the best. However, even the idea of making fun of horror clichés is gradually becoming dull as several movies try to recreate the Scream formula, with only a few managing to succeed and actually deliver something innovative. While Redditors have had that debate on several threads, they have also raised her issues with a few other horror movie clichés that instantly made them want to turn off their screens.

Children Asking “Innocent” Creepy Questions

For Mezcalier, they believe “children asking “innocent” questions that adults know are creepy” is an annoying cliché. Children are so overly used as a narrative tool in horror movies that fans generally know what to expect now. Although movies, such as The Babadook, know precisely how to use this cliché, justified by the mother’s paranoia due to her current troubled state of mind, not as many horror films are sensitive enough to justify the parents’ reaction to something that’s clearly concerning.

This cliché especially falls flat when it leads to the same resolution; a “he was right the whole time” moment that simply doesn’t work after the parents undermine their child throughout the whole movie.

Young Couple Moves Into Creepy New Home

There are many variations of this cliché and pretty much every attempt to innovate fails to stick the landing. There’s the one in which the young couple moves to a fresh new home that was actually the scene of a murder, or the young couple moves in for a “fresh start” with their child, and so on. Viewers can choose which setting they want, and will still get the same outcome.

unagiplz goes further and describes a series of overdone clichés that happens after the young couple moves in, where the “wife is staring at [a] stain on wall fixedly, hearing whispering voices. We then get our first overly loud jumpscare— either her husband with the toolbox, coming to nuzzle her neck—or a cat knocking something over.” It’s hilarious how many scenes alike pop into every horror fan’s head, and it generally indicates the movie will suck.

Protagonist Goes To Library To Research About Entity

There’s an ancient, unknown entity going after the protagonists, trying to kill them, and what do they go and do? They go read about it. Easily one of the most overused horror tropes from the 2000s, what makes things even more unrealistic is how characters always manage to find something valuable in their research, almost as if they knew exactly where to find it. It’s almost an insult to the viewer.

Theonlywayoutisthrew jokes, “the library research KILLS me! ‘okay, I’ve got less than 24 hours to live. I better get caught up on the history’ “. Quite often what makes a horror movie scary is precisely the “unknown” factor; the more viewers know about an entity, or monster, the less scary it is, and unfolding all the lore through books or a questionable internet article ensures the whole thing becomes anticlimactic.

Creepy Kid Art

The creepy kid with even creepier artistic skills is a classic. Often tied in with the “imaginary friend” trope as a strange figure shows up in an infamous family drawing, this cliché is a clear indication that creators are too lazy to think about a creative way to reveal there’s something weird going on.

It can easily get worse: some “kid” drawings in horror movies look like renaissance paintings and the movie expects the audience to believe it was drawn by a child. godselfdx claims, “It takes me right out of the situation when the “four-year-old” has neatly drawn a load of people with discernible facial features and body parts, instead of a ball with legs.”

Pets Meeting A Terrifying Fate

One of the horror movie cliches that definitely doesn’t make sense might be the main character’s reluctance to trust their own pets. From the very first strange events, pets are usually the first to notice, in particular dogs. They bark, they cry, they might even entice their owners to follow them and discover something, and what do they get in return? A night grounded outside the house.

Cats aren’t nearly safe either, they are usually just minding their own business just to show up dead in some corner of the house later on. What makes things even worse is how these pets are inserted in the story simply to be brutally murdered for shock value. rockedthelobster cries out, “LEAVE THE INNOCENT ANIMAL BABIES ALONE.”

The High School Bully Fate

This cliché was present in arguably every teen horror film from the ’80s but simply doesn’t work anymore. The movie introduces a hateful high school bully whose cruel actions are simply ignored by all authorities, just so viewers will hate him more and more and anxiously wait for the terrifying fate they never fail to meet.

It’s become such a traditional trope that the bully barely needs any character development; movies just insert a grumpy kid on a varsity jacket and that’s it, viewers know they’re the bully who will soon die horrifically. Tankmaster5000 goes straight to the point, “High-school jock bullies in nice car […] being total pr**ks to main character. Yes, they will die.”

Let’s Split Up

Crowbar_Faith makes his point with a great reference,”‘Me & Daphne will check out the bedroom! Velma, Shaggy & Scooby, you check out the barn out back!'”. It’s wild how a silly cartoon-like Scooby Doo makes fun of this cliché every episode and horror movies continue to use this as an effective narrative tool to do more “damage”. Not even one of the most innovative movies of 2022, X, managed to escape from this one.

Things can get even funnier when characters joke about how splitting up is such a bad idea or reference a bad horror movie fate and then split up anyway as if nothing happened. Maybe it’s time to come up with a horror movie in which characters stick together the whole time and see what happens.

Kids With Ailments To Amp Up Tension

Redditors just know a horror movie will suck when the movie makes sure to bring up how one of the kids in the story has a serious condition, typically in the beginning, because there’s no way the movie won’t take advantage of it to bump up the levels of tension.

markstormweather states, “oh man as soon as the camera lingers on the inhaler I’m out.” It’s just too obvious and always comes in handy, although many cult classics such as Signs and Hereditary, recently, with Charlie, took advantage of this cliché. There are instances it can effectively affect the plot, but it mostly leads to the same conventional outcome.

The Whole Movie In The Trailer

Afrogirl20 shares relevant insights about the current horror film scenario, “not a cliche of the movie but marketing. The whole movie being in the trailer or the trailer shows an entirely different movie.” This argument might seem obsolete at first thought but if viewers look back into the trailer from 2022 horror hits such as The Black Phone and The Invitation, they will notice pretty much all the crucial scenes can be found in these 2-3 minutes that were supposed to give only a vague idea of that the movie is about.

Naturally, in a scenario flooded with stale horror, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sell original ideas without giving away all the surprises, but on the other hand, Barbarian was arguably that big of a hit simply because of the impressive word-of-mouth marketing, ensuring the audience would go in blind and have the time of their lives in the theater.

Is Someone There?

The average amount of horror movies that use this cliche is unbelievable, but it predominantly represents a huge turn-off for stanley_leverlock, who jokes, “When someone hears a noise outside and just waltzes out the front door and into the yard Hello? Is someone there? Usually followed by a jumpscare that turns out to be a cat.”

The problem isn’t the sentence itself but the reason behind it. What exactly will the characters expect will happen when they ask this is always something that lingers on their minds because they’re not going to get a response most of the time. It’s a cliché that doesn’t have the potential to ruin the whole story but when the movie abuses it too much it can quickly become unbearable.

