27 Side-By-Sides Of TV Actors In Their First Episode Of A Show Vs. When They Returned Years Later

2.
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on Daredevil in his first episode in 2015:
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022:
3.
David Tennant as The Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who in his first episode in 2005:
David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor on Doctor Who when he returned in 2022:
4.
Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy in her first episode in 2005:
Kate Walsh as Addison Montomgery on Grey’s Anatomy when she returned in 2022:
5.
Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy in his first episode in 2005:
Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy when he returned in 2021:
6.
T.R. Knight as George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy in his first episode in 2005:
T.R. Knight as George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy when he returned in 2021:
7.
Eric Dane as Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy in his first episode in 2006:
Eric Dane as Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy when he returned in 2021:
8.
Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy in her first episode in 2007:
Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy when she returned in 2021:
9.
Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds in his first episode in 2005:
Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds when he returned in 2017:
10.
Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU in his first episode in 1999:
Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU when he returned in 2021:
11.
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on Breaking Bad in his first episode in 2008:
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on Better Call Saul in 2022:
12.
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad in his first episode in 2008:
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul in 2022:
13.
Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay on iCarly in her first episode in 2007:
Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay on the revival of iCarly in 2021:
14.
Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World in his first episode in 1993:
15.
Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter on Girl Meets World in 2014:
16.
Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter on That’s So Raven in her first episode in 2003:
Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter on Raven’s Home in 2022:
17.
Crystal Reed as Allison Argent on Teen Wolf in her first episode in 2011:
18.
Steve Carell as Michael Scott on The Office in his first episode in 2005:
Steve Carell as Michael Scott on The Office when he returned in 2013:
19.
Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls in her first episode in 2000:
Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016:
20.
Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls in his first episode in 2001:
Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016:
21.
Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill in his first episode in 2003:
Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill when he returned in 2012:
22.
Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars on Veronica Mars in her first episode in 2004:
Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars on Veronica Mars in 2019:
23.
Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins on How to Get Away with Murder in his first episode in 2014:
Alfred Enoch as Christopher Castillo on How to Get Away with Murder when he returned in 2020:
24.
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman on That ’70s Show in their first episode in 1998:
25.
Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead in his first episode in 2010:
Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead when he returned in 2018:
26.
Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner on Full House in her first episode in 1987:
Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House in 2016:
27.
And finally, Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries in her first episode in 2009:
Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries when she returned in 2017:
