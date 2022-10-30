Categories
Celebrities

27 Side-By-Sides Of TV Actors In Their First Episode Of A Show Vs. When They Returned Years Later


Alycia Debnam-Carey as Lexa on The 100 when she returned in 2020:

2.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on Daredevil in his first episode in 2015:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022:

3.

David Tennant as The Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who in his first episode in 2005:

David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor on Doctor Who when he returned in 2022:

4.

Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy in her first episode in 2005:

Kate Walsh as Addison Montomgery on Grey’s Anatomy when she returned in 2022:

5.

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy in his first episode in 2005:

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy when he returned in 2021:

6.

T.R. Knight as George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy in his first episode in 2005:

T.R. Knight as George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy when he returned in 2021:

7.

Eric Dane as Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy in his first episode in 2006:

Eric Dane as Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy when he returned in 2021:

8.

Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy in her first episode in 2007:

Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy when she returned in 2021:

9.

Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds in his first episode in 2005:

Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds when he returned in 2017:

10.

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU in his first episode in 1999:

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU when he returned in 2021:

11.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White on Breaking Bad in his first episode in 2008:

Bryan Cranston as Walter White on Better Call Saul in 2022:

12.

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad in his first episode in 2008:

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul in 2022:

13.

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay on iCarly in her first episode in 2007:

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay on the revival of iCarly in 2021:

14.

Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World in his first episode in 1993:

15.

Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter on Girl Meets World in 2014:

16.

Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter on That’s So Raven in her first episode in 2003:

Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter on Raven’s Home in 2022:

17.

Crystal Reed as Allison Argent on Teen Wolf in her first episode in 2011:

18.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott on The Office in his first episode in 2005:

Steve Carell as Michael Scott on The Office when he returned in 2013:

19.

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls in her first episode in 2000:

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016:

20.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls in his first episode in 2001:

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016:

21.

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill in his first episode in 2003:

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill when he returned in 2012:

22.

Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars on Veronica Mars in her first episode in 2004:

Kristen Bell as Veronica Mars on Veronica Mars in 2019:

23.

Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins on How to Get Away with Murder in his first episode in 2014:

Alfred Enoch as Christopher Castillo on How to Get Away with Murder when he returned in 2020:

24.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman on That ’70s Show in their first episode in 1998:

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman on That ’90s Show in 2023:

25.

Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead in his first episode in 2010:

Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead when he returned in 2018:

26.

Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner on Full House in her first episode in 1987:

Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House in 2016:

27.

And finally, Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries in her first episode in 2009:

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries when she returned in 2017:



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.