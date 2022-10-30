3 arrested after woman killed in Boulder County shooting

The victim was riding in a car when she was shot early Sunday morning in the area of Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road, deputies said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot and killed when she and her mom came across a stopped car in northeastern Boulder County early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a Larimer County deputy tried to pull a driver over on suspicion of DUI in unincorporated Larimer County. The driver refused to stop and was last seen headed southbound on Highway 287 near Highway 56, where the deputy stopped chasing them.

The sheriff’s office said a car was later found disabled in the roadway in the area of Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road. Multiple people were seen running away from it, deputies said.

Deputies believe the shooting victim and her mom came across the car as it came to a stop near Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road. The suspects got out of the disabled car, and one of them shot at the women’s car with a handgun, hitting the daughter in the passenger seat, deputies said.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman from the Denver area, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said they believe the suspects fired the shots in an attempt to carjack the victims. They said the suspects and the victim did not know each other.

Police found the suspects in a camper parked on a residential property near where the car had been abandoned. Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Martin Cerda, a 23-year-old resident of the Greeley area, was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree murder

Attempted aggravated robbery

Vehicular eluding

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Adriana Vargas, a 24-year-old resident of the Greeley area, was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree murder

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Several outstanding arrest warrants not associated with this investigation

Deputies said a third person, a 24-year-old woman from the Greeley area, was arrested on several unrelated warrants out of Weld County.