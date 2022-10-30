After 12 Years, the Mystery Operator’s Face on the Original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has Been Revealed

After a long waiting time, Call of Duty fans finally got their hands over Modern Warfare II. The fans loved the new addition to this famous FPS series. But it was expected from Modern Warfare II. After all, it’s a reboot of the fan-favorite Modern Warfare series.

The original Modern Warfare series, which consists of three titles, is among the best FPS video games. However, the second installment in that series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is the absolute fan-favorite Modern Warfare title.

It’s been over 12 years since Modern Warfare 2 came out. But the game still holds a golden place in the hearts of CoD fans. They still remember the iconic cover of that game. Recently, the face behind that operator on the game’s cover has been revealed.

The mystery operator on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally revealed

A Twitter user named Mark Rubin recently tweeted a “little-known fact” that it was him on the iconic Modern Warfare 2 cover. Rubin shared that he was the one behind the covered face of the mysterious operator holding an assault rifle in hand.

Undoubtedly, it’s hard to believe this man was the mysterious operator on the iconic cover. But Rubin’s bio reads he’s currently working as an Executive Producer at Ubisoft. However, he was in the same role at Call of Duty in the past. So, it is possible that the cover designer just had him on the poster after all the face was covered.

Moreover, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 wasn’t the only game cover on which he featured. Rubin was also the mysterious operator on the first Modern Warfare title. The former Call of Duty EP also shared that the developers wanted a model for the third Modern Warfare cover.

How did the Call of Duty fans react to this fact?

As we know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is close to the hearts of many fans. So many were not ready to accept it was Mark Rubin on the cover and wanted some proof. However, Rubin stated he didn’t have any evidence to prove his claim. Meanwhile, some fans didn’t doubt this fascinating face the ex-Call of Duty EP revealed.

Undoubtedly, it was a massive reveal for all the gamers who grew up playing this 2009 FPS game. Do you believe Mark Rubin was the one on the Modern Warfare 2 cover?

