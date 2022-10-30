Amanda Serrano answers Katie Taylor’s Croke Park rematch challenge | DAZN News Norway

Amanda Serrano has dropped the clearest hint yet that she’s ready to accept a rematch with Katie Taylor next year.

Taylor was successful in retaining her world titles against Karen Carabajal on Saturday night, and the attention immediately shifted to a second meeting with Serrano with Dublin’s Croke Park set to be the venue.

Earlier this year, Taylor travelled to New York City to face Serrano in one of boxing’s biggest ever female clashes.

Taylor survived a massive Serrano onslaught in the middle rounds and was declared the winner via split decision.

A rematch between the pair is set to be huge, and Serrano took to social media following Taylor’s fight to show her interest.

“Congratulations Katie Taylor 2023 We Dance Again.” Wrote Serrano on Twitter.

With her intertest now declared, it’s now down to Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn, the respective promoters of Serrano and Taylor, to secure one of the biggest boxing events of 2023.