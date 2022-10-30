Bleach: The Unpleasant and Divisive Relationship Between Nelliel and Nnoitra

Not all the Espada in Bleach were given in-depth development or backstory context for their characterization. For those who did, a window into their history offered the reader an opportunity to explore how a character came to be who he or she was. The 5th Espada, Nnoitra Gilga, had one of the longest ongoing battles within the “Hueco Mundo” arc, jumping between enemy after enemy, so it was only natural that some of his character was explored during the conflict. However, his backstory worked in tandem with the former Espada and ally of Ichigo Kurosaki, Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck.





The chance meeting between Nelliel and Nnoitra came during Ichigo’s exhausted struggle against the latter and Nnoitra’s recognition of Nelliel’s broken mask and scar. While he knew her when she was in her full-powered form and not the child she was when Ichigo met her, their long-standing history immediately shifted the direction of the battle and changed the dynamic of Nnoitra’s relevance. No longer was he just a warrior fighting an invader — he was now linked with the protagonist in a manner that many would have found rather distasteful. Their relationship was not simply of old comrades of the Espada, but of an unpleasant obsession.

Nnoitra’s Obsession With Defeating Nelliel

Initially, their conflict appeared to be one of simple rivalry. Nnoitra lacked the power to overcome her, a higher-ranked Espada, in his bid to achieve a higher position. However, it was soon established that it wasn’t as simple as internal Espada politics. Through dialogue, it’s clear that Nnoitra had attempted to overcome Nelliel countless times to no avail. When questioned by his subordinate, Tesra Lindocruz, about why he only goes after her, Nnoitra made the audacious claim, “I can’t stand the idea of a woman defeating a man in battle.” This remark portrays a sexist nature, yet the claim was likely false.

Throughout the present-day timeline, Nnoitra made no remarks on Tier Harribel holding a higher position than him. In fact, the remark appeared more to be about Nelliel herself holding the position, while her gender was secondary. It wasn’t only that she could defeat him in battle but that she was able to do so without regarding it as a battle at all. Their difference in strength was so outstanding that her perception of him was like a toddler facing a lion, and she did not consider him close to a threat. This lack of recognition enflamed Nnoitra’s obsession with her personally. The comment about women defeating men in battle was more than likely a rationale he announced, as the truth was even more demeaning for him.

Nelliel’s Insult That Fanned the Flames

Mercy is generally considered a virtue, but in the world of the hollows, it is an insult. Hollows eat other hollows to grow in strength, Arrancar kill other Arrancar for power, and Espada defeat Espada to rise in the ranks. This is the norm of Hueco Mundo society. Through Nelliel’s actions, she did not show Nnoitra a kindness in sparing his life each and every time she defeated him in battle. It was quite the opposite; Nelliel cultivated his obsession with surpassing her by ensuring his survival, adding to the ever-growing anger that boiled within him. Because of this, it was not only her power that he grew to despise but also her nature.

As she regarded him as weak, she treated him as such. Nelliel’s indifferent persona when dealing with Nnoitra struck his pride more harshly than her blade ever did on his body. While it could be interpreted as kindness that she saved his life, the way Nelliel is portrayed in the flashbacks leans more toward pity for a life form below her. Nelliel was far more intelligent, powerful and self-aware than Nnoitra was, but her inability to see him as a warrior and not just a beast ensured his ambition to bring her down, even if it went against his code as a warrior by enlisting the help of Szayelaporro Granz.

The Unresolved Conclusion

There was no true resolution to be found. During their time apart, Nelliel experienced life as a weaker being, and perhaps she may have been able to relate more to Nnoitra. When she returned to her previous full-powered form, she threw herself into the conflict and bested him as a warrior, not a swatter batting a fly. For Nnoitra, his final moments were about Nelliel, showing that he was always obsessed with her and his inability to ever surpass her, even expressing that he learned to never do as she did by internally saying, “I don’t give anyone a chance to come a second time.”

Their relationship may have appeared as a beast wanting to beat a warrior on the surface, but in reality, there was far more depth to their divisive relationship. Nnoitra’s obsession festered through a continual fixation to overcome Nelliel, who barely acknowledged his existence. After she was cast out of Los Nochas, the chance to find any resolution was lost. Nnoitra was never given the opportunity to reflect and grow, while Nelliel had the chance to enjoy life, unburdened by his relentless instigation of violence.