“Blockchain & Decentralized Finance” A New Book Is Released on the Upcoming Revolution of Web3.0

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – With “Blockchain & Decentralized Finance“, a young financial professional, André-Louis Rochet, immerses the reader in the controversial but fascinating world of cryptocurrencies and tokens built upon blockchain technology. Actually, it is one of the rare books that lay emphasis on the way virtual communities in the cryptosphere communicate, build projects and market them. The author, who has been following the emergence and the evolution of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) over the last five years, both provides an insider’s view of its organization and takes a critical stance on its dynamics. Through narratives of (most of the time) anonymous figures of Web3.0, André-Louis Rochet gives a vivid picture of the way DeFi communities form and how actors behave.

To dispel negative views regarding DeFi and its inappropriate uses, André-Louis Rochet usefully reminds the reader that DeFi was indeed born as a response to the financial crash of 2008, deemed due to the failure of the so-called intermediary institutions (banks, etc.) that stand between individual and value. The goal was to set up a peer-to-peer system, intended to democratize finance. The book recalls the historical timeline of DeFi, from the creation of Bitcoin (2009) to the turning point of Ethereum and the implementation of smart contracts (2015). The DeFi ecosystem has considerably grown since then, with ups (the bull run of 2021) and downs (the sell-off of 2022). The author shows that independently of the harshest criticisms it may face, DeFi is not only part and parcel of modern finance, it is also the bearer of innovations in many areas. The author focuses on innovations in the digital communication channels and marketing practices of DeFi. He stresses how the “fun”, “communitarian” and “crypted” communication habits of the young generation on the Internet perfectly fits the fast tempo of projects. He gives a comprehensive overview of what could be tomorrow’s Web3.0, by calling many DeFi field actors to provide their insights. People interviewed in the book do not hide scams or dangers for personal security or other issues related to their anonymity, and their narratives give the book its profound originality. In this perspective, the author warns that Web3.0 can be difficult to navigate, and thus gives good advice to mitigate risks to all those willing to enter the arena.

Whatever it is, DeFi and blockchain are “inescapable”. André-Louis Rochet predicts that blockchain will give control of data back to the consumers. This will disrupt the advertising market indeed. By digitalizing wealth, DeFi will bridge the real world with the Metaverse. As the author says, “tokenization adds a new layer of property”, with great perspectives for businesses. In this perspective, he finally addresses how IT and supply chain giants will adapt to the new landscape of Web3.0, especially in its decentralized aspect.

