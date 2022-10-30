Boston woman travels to Mississippi to adopt dog she saw on social media

A Boston woman said she saw a picture of a dog on Facebook and knew what she had to do.”I saw her picture and it was just so stunning, so I made a deal with God, and I said, ‘I’m going to move toward this direction, and if you open the doors, I’ll adopt this dog.’ I wasn’t looking, this was not my intention,” Julie Christian said.Debra Bosworth, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said Georgia came to the shelter as a stray in August.”She’s a sweet dog,” Bosworth said. “Because she’s a little shy, we were having a little trouble finding the right home for her.”Christian said she called MARL and learned all about the dog, the shelter and the animals. “The minute we talked to Julie we knew that was Georgia’s home. That’s where she needed to be and that’s who she needed to be with,” Bosworth said.Christian booked a flight to Jackson and rented a vehicle to drive back in, because she didn’t want Georgia to be stressed on an airplane. “I left Boston (Friday) morning at 3 a.m. and got on a flight at Logan Airport. I bought all the pet supplies and made our home ready for her,” Christian said. Christian works remotely and said she has worked as a police officer and as a 911 operator. She lives in an area with more than 400 acres where she and Georgia can walk and run.”I think she’s going to have a good life. I know she’s going to add a lot to our lives,” Christian said.

