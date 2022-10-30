Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Unhappy with New Gunsmith’s Approach to Attachments

Among the positive feedback Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been receiving for its campaign and multiplayer, Infinity Ward’s new take on the Gunsmith is not proving to be as popular with some parts of the game’s community. The studio brought the customization feature back from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, once again allowing players to kit out their weapons to better fit their playstyles inside of multiplayer. However, it appears the route Infinity Ward is requiring players to take in order to unlock weapon attachments this time around is causing some confusion and aggravation.

Players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 first got their hands on the game’s new campaign a week out from the full release, getting the chance to reunite with Capt. Price and Gaz while Ghost and Soap make their debuts in the rebooted series. The campaign picks up some time after the events of the first game and sees Task Force 141 investigating a possible terrorist plot being aided by a powerful Mexican drug cartel. On the multiplayer side, players can hop into either 6v6 Core Map modes for a more traditional Call of Duty multiplayer experience or enjoy the 32v32 Battle Map modes if they’re keen on Call of Duty‘s take on big team battles.

Within the multiplayer, guns can be outfitted with customized with various types of attachments with Gunsmith 2.0 and, as mentioned above, the system is at the heart of some players’ complaints. Several players on social media, such as Reddit user Weiland101, are complaining about how disjointed unlocking camos and attachments feel when trying to use specific weapons. The example Weiland provides is how he has “to use SMGs to unlock the best attachments for shotguns” and would rather just use shotguns to unlock said gear.

The specific change Weiland and other players are referring to is how Infinity Ward tied attachments to specific weapon platforms rather than general weapon levels. In 2019’s Modern Warfare, players would need to unlock attachments for a specific weapon by leveling it up before repeating the process on another weapon. Infinity Ward presented Gunsmith 2.0 as a way to try and streamline the process by requiring play on only select weapons to unlock attachments in the new Weapons Platform, a pool of up to five weapons which share attachments.

It appears, though, based on Weiland101’s post and similar responses from other users, that some find the new system confusing more than anything. The confusion appears to be further exacerbated by Modern Warfare 2‘s UI, which several players have complained feel’s buggy at the best of times and outright broken at the worst. While the latter of the two will likely be addresses in the immediate future by Infinity Ward, the studio may likely wait some time to make any changes to Gunsmith 2.0 based on larger feedback.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

