Canyon Crest Academy continues dominance in Open Division tennis

Old coach, new coach. Veteran players, newbies. It doesn’t seem to matter for Canyon Crest Academy. The Ravens have swooped down on the rest of the field to dominate girls tennis the last four years.

CCA made it four straight San Diego Section Open Division titles Saturday, defeating Del Norte 12-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center. Leading the way was senior Lillia Finnegan, who teamed with Ahana Singh to win all three doubles sets.

“It feels like such a privilege,” said Finnegan. “I’m so grateful for these girls. We’ve just really bonded this year. It’s been the best season ever.”

And it’s not over. The Ravens (24-1) and Nighthawks (15-3) advance to the Southern California Regionals on Nov. 18.

Playing with two partners, Elina Shalaev also swept three doubles matches.

The win was particularly meaningful for head coach Kevin Brown. Brown coached for 36 years at his alma mater, Orange Glen, before being hired this year to take over at CCA.

“I always wanted to win this as a player. As a coach I always wanted to win it,” said Brown. “This year when I took the job it was like, all right, I better not mess it up. It feels pretty good.”

Sophomore Ayanna Shah stood out for Del Norte, winning all three singles sets.

Division I

With 24 section titles, La Jolla was the second most historic program in the section. Only Torrey Pines, with 31 championships, has hung more banners.

But it had been six years since the Vikings’ last title. Until Saturday, when the La Jolla outlasted Francis Parker for its 25th crown. Both teams won nine sets, which brought the determining factor down to games won. The Vikings prevailed, 77-72.

No one enjoyed the moment more than senior Aura Rosen. As a freshman, Rosen was on the team that barely lost to Torrey Pines in the Division I championship. On Saturday, Rosen not only swept all three of her singles sets, but rallied from a game down to win the deciding set.

“This is crazy,” said Rosen. “When I was down 4-3 (in her third set) I really wanted to do this for the team. Now, my senior year, I’m super excited we brought the trophy home.”

The doubles team of Alyssa Belinsky and Carla Perez also won all three sets for La Jolla (10-9).

Division II

Formerly Marian High, Mater Dei Catholic opened its doors in 2007. On Saturday, the Crusaders won their first girls tennis section title, defeating Metro Mesa League rival Eastlake 12-6.

No. 1 singles player Isabella Arnaiz swept both her singles matches for Mater Dei (18-2). Sisters Alida and Arantza Martinez won all three of their doubles matches.

“Right now,” said Arnaiz, “I’m speechless. It’s the first time I’ve ever won anything truly great. Just thinking about it made me want to win today. It was the best experience, the best day ever.”

Of Mater Dei’s six seniors, three had not played tennis competitively when they started as freshmen.

“We built it from scratch,” said Crusaders head coach Jose Oropeza.

Division III

Rancho Buena Vista head coach Evan Wood is her ninth season coaching the Longhorns.

The 2022 season was a rebuilding one with the team losing six players.

After a difficult start, the Longhorns jelled, culminated by a 10-8 win over Granite Hills to claim the school’s first girls section championship.

The Longhorns (12-8) were led by their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams of Noelani Hall/Kaitlyn Ma and Ashley Cordova and Kira Neth-Nanpei, who each swept all three sets.

“It feels great,” said Wood, a social studies teacher at RBV. “We grew as a team. These girls are really flexible. They were willing to play singles, doubles, whatever it took.”

Norcross is a freelance writer.