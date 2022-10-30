Categories
Celebrities

Celebs Are Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Platform


On Friday, he outlined all of the things he plans to implement on the site, one of which is “a content moderation council.”

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.


Twitter: @elonmusk

Many people were concerned about what this means for people who’ve been banned or suspended from Twitter, and back in May, Elon said he’d reinstate Donald Trump’s account if he bought the platform.

Since Thursday, along with other Twitter executives, Elon has fired Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, and the Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust Vijaya Gadde, who supported a ban on political advertising and Trump’s suspension.

Either way, celebs aren’t thrilled about the acquisition, with some straight up leaving the platform.

This Is Us executive producer, Ken Olin, also left, tweeting “I’m out of here. No judgement.”

Hey all –
I’m out of here. No judgement.
Let’s keep the faith.
Let’s protect our democracy.
Let’s try to be kinder.
Let’s try to save the planet.
Let’s try to be more generous.
Let’s look to find peace in the world.
💙


Twitter: @kenolin1

Josh Gad is debating whether to leave, citing his fear that hate speech on the platform may get worse.

Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.


Twitter: @joshgad

However, actor and director Rob Reiner is encouraging people to stay to “preserve our constitutional democracy.”

For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter. Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!


Twitter: @robreiner

What about you? Are you staying on Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.





