Cloud Computing Firster Opens Stars of Tomorrow Card

TWO EAGLES RIVER (g, 2, Cloud Computing–Majestic Island, by Majestic Island) got his career off on the right hoof with a solid debut victory in the Stars of Tomorrow lidlifter Sunday at Churchill Downs. Under a bit of a Mitchell Murrill ride right out of the gate then held a spot at the fence in the slipstream of pacesetting Birthday Munnings (Munnings). The $32,000 Fasig-Tipton July yearling turned $220,000 OBS April breezer improved inside on the turn and was tipped out to deliver his challenge in upper stretch. Briefly between rivals a furlong and a half from home, the dark bay took over at the eighth pole, wandered down towards the inside with 100 yards to race and came away to take it by a decisive 2 1/2 lengths. A claim of foul from Ricardo Santana, Jr. aboard Birthday Munnings alleging interference was ultimately denied and the result was allowed to stand. Two Eagles River, who paid just short of $14 to win, is the ninth winner for his freshman sire (by Maclean’s Music). Sales history: $32,000 Ylg ’21 FTKJUL;$220,000 2yo ’22 OBSAPR. O-Mach One Racing & Scattered Acres LLC; B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY); T-Chris Hartman.