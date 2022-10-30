Coming soon: Genealogy Day at Georgia Archives

The free event will have two tracks. Those interested in Track 1 — ”Beginning Basics of Genealogy,” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. — must preregister by September 24 at GeorgiaArchives.org. The class will be taught by Laura Carter, former head of the Genealogy Room at the Athens-Clarke Public Library and a well-known lecturer.

No registration is required for the four-session Track 2. In Session 1 (9:30-10:30 a.m.), Maureen Hill, of the National Archives, will present “Railroad Retirement Board Pension Files at the National Archives at Atlanta.” In Session 2 (10:45-11:45 a.m.), Christine Garrett, of the Georgia Archives, will present “Managing and Protecting Your Personal Records.”