Dog Day helps keep pets safe in domestic violence situations

AVOCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Just a few days before Halloween, Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm partnered with ShelterMe Nebraska for Saturday’s Dog Day event.

For just five dollars dog owners could spend the day at a pumpkin patch with their furry companions enjoying the fall atmosphere.

Their goal was to raise donations for a cause that helps bring relief to a truly frightening situation.

“[We] foster pets of domestic violence until they are able to get to safety and reclaim their pets,” said board member Jordan Kempkes.

She said that many victims of domestic violence are scared to leave their situations out of fear that an animal will be harmed as leverage.

“Up to 65% of survivors of domestic violence are afraid to flee because they can’t escape with their pets,” Kempkes said.

Those who enjoyed the pumpkin patch could know that the time they spent with their dog also helped keep pet families together.

The farm offered several attractions for both humans and dogs to enjoy.

A feeding station caught the attraction of both species with kids and dogs getting up close to the goats looking to have a bit of corn.

Pets could hop on the tractor with their owners to head out to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin.

Before leaving for the day, owners could stop by ShelterMe’s booth to get more information on how they could help those in domestic violence situations.

“Right now we are only in Lincoln and our goal is to expand,” said Kempkes. “We want to reach the Omaha area as well as all around Nebraska.”

Eventually, the organization hopes to open a shelter that will accommodate both victims and their pets.

ShelterMe will hold its next event at The 1206 in Crete this coming December, but if you’re looking to help out before then click here.

And for those looking to get out and enjoy a pumpkin patch, the farm will be open for their final day Sunday.

For information on Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch click here.