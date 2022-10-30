Elton John Reveals the Performance That Made John Lennon ‘Physically Sick’

After John Lennon left The Beatles, he didn’t frequently do performances. He never even went on a full tour. However, John Lennon performed in front of a large audience after losing a bet to Elton John. John recalls the performance being his first in a while, and he was “physically sick” before getting on stage.

John Lennon lost a bet he made with Elton John

Elton John and John Lennon | Steve Morley/Redferns

John Lennon and Elton John became good friends. The two collaborated on two songs: A cover of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” by Sir Elton and Lennon’s “Whatever Gets You Through the Night.” Lennon helped Elton with his cover of the famous Beatles song but was credited as Dr. Winston O’Boogie, with Winston being his middle name. The song was commercially successful and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Elton returned the favor by playing piano and adding harmonies to “Whatever Gets You Through the Night.” Elton bet his friend that “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” would reach number one on the charts. Lennon agreed that he would perform onstage with Elton if this happened. The song did reach number one, and the former Beatle made good on his promise.

Elton John said Lennon was ‘physically sick’ before appearing onstage