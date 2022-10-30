Failed energy firm could cost taxpayers £4bn

But Bulb currently has no protection against further rises in wholesale prices, leaving it exposed to market volatility. Expert Tony Jordan warned that the £1billion figure could soar.

The partner at energy consultancy Auxilione reckons it could jump to at least £2.5billion over the next five months, saying: “A cold winter, a nuclear threat from Russia… Anything could

easily push the price of gas back up very quickly.

“And then that £2.5billion will look very small because it could go up to four, five or six billion.”