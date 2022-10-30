FEMA to Provide Direct Temporary Housing in 4 Florida Counties

TALLAHASSEE – At the request of Governor Ron DeSantis, FEMA will provide temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ian survivors in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties.

FEMA approved Direct Temporary Housing Assistance to provide options for those whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the housing need in those counties because of a lack of available housing resources.

“FEMA is committed to helping Hurricane Ian survivors get a safe roof over their heads to jumpstart their recovery as quickly as possible,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Tom McCool. “To assist these households, FEMA is providing travel trailers and larger manufactured housing units to eligible households in four counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee.

“Although FEMA’s direct housing mission is only a temporary solution, our team remains committed to helping survivors find housing that best suits their needs. With local government leaders building a shared vision for the future, FEMA and the federal family will work around the clock to help them achieve it.”

FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for direct housing. It will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect these units before they are available.

The Direct Housing Program Provides Three Primary Options

Multi-Family Lease and Repair , where FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multi-family rental properties (three or more units) and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants.

Transportable Temporary Housing Units such as a travel trailer or manufactured home.

Direct Lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.

Direct Temporary Housing Assistance may be provided for up to 18 months from Sept. 29, 2022, the date of the federal disaster declaration, to March 28, 2024.

Direct temporary housing takes significant time to implement and is not an immediate solution for a survivor’s interim and longer-term housing needs. Additionally, not everyone impacted by the disaster will be eligible for direct housing. It is important that partners at all levels – local, state, other federal, nonprofit and private sector – work together to fill any gaps.

In addition to direct housing, FEMA is providing rental assistance, hotel stays, home repair assistance and temporary lodging reimbursement to eligible applicants.

Survivors who have applied to FEMA for assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for direct temporary housing assistance. To apply, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.