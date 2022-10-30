Free Galaxy Watch deal ends soon! Last chance to get Samsung freebie





The free Galaxy Watch 4 promotion included with the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 is available until the end of Monday, October 31. If you do end up getting a Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 the Galaxy Watch 4 won’t be the only extra that Samsung throws in for you. Anyone getting the Z Flip 4 will be able to get a guaranteed £250 off when they trade in their old smartphone, while the ZSAVE code will let you save up to £140 if you get a larger storage option. These deals run out at the same time that the free Galaxy Watch offer ends.

You will also be able to get 12 months access to Disney+ entirely for free with the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, with this bonus reward (worth £79.90) available until the end of next January. For anyone thinking of getting the Z Fold 4 some similar deals are running. You’ll be able to get up to £580 off when you trade in your old phone and use the ZSAVE code to get £250 off the 1TB handset. Both of these deals run out after Monday, October 31 – the same deadline for the free Galaxy Watch offer. Besides this, if you get a Z Fold 4 before the end of the year you’ll also be able to claim a free Galaxy Note pack which includes a case, S Pen and charger – with this usually priced at £89.99.

Whichever phone you get, you’ll be able to spread out the cost of your new foldable phone as the Samsung website lets you pay for items with 12 to 36 monthly payments which have zero percent APR. Elsewhere on the Samsung website a bunch of other savings are also available as part of the Samsung Week sale. This event – which ends after November 1 – offers saving on Samsung smartphones, 4K TVs, home appliances, Galaxy Buds, watches and more.