Furious woman explodes at eco mob blocking her ‘sick child’

A woman shouted at Just Stop Oil activists that they were stopping her “sick child” from passing as the protesters blocked two roads in east London on Sunday. It came after Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist urged people in a statement on Friday not to take the law into their own hands and “directly intervene” to move protesters.

Assistant Commissioner Twist said the force has arrested 651 people while responding to Just Stop Oil protests since October 1, accounting for more than 7,900 officer shifts.

Officers arrived on the scene on Sunday and started making arrests and moving protesters.

Activist Ben Humphrey, a nurse who works in Nottingham, said: “I’m here because I’m terrified of the future.”

The 56-year-old said he was blocking the road “because the Government is about to grant over 100 new licenses to oil and gas companies, and that’s a suicidal threat, and they’re going against the international energy associations and the UN, the world scientific community, which are all saying we’ve got plenty of oil and gas and what we need to do is use that carefully and not grant new licenses.

