Genealogy workshop returns as in-person event

Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library presents a day of seminars featuring national accredited genealogist Drew Smith

Who am I? Where do I come from? These are questions that many Americans have. Reasons for a hole or abyss in one’s family tree may be because their ancestors migrated to the U.S. and documentation was lost, or because of lack of interest and/or death of those who had the knowledge.

Since 1999, the Wilson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library has been helping those in the area and beyond with their vast library, which includes workshops about genealogical tools to research.

After being closed during the pandemic shutdown, on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the library invites members and non-members to its in-person workshop featuring national renowned genealogist Drew Smith. The theme of the workshop is “Making Your Skeletons Dance.”

New this year is the location of the workshop. It will take place in the Bassett Auditorium at the Roswell Museum, 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The event is limited to 100 people.

There will be four seminars during the day: “Organizing Your Genealogy Files,” “Using FamilySearch.org to Find Genealogical Records,” “Using AncestryDNA Today” and “Crowdsourcing Your Brick Walls.”

Kay Lewis and her husband, George Lewis, are members of the library and are helping organizing the event. Kay Lewis said that the couple is looking forward to attending the seminars as well.

“This is our first event back after COVID. We’ve (contacted) people from Los Alamos, Portales, Amarillo, Las Cruces — we send out flyers and packets to public libraries and all genealogical societies that are listed and send them information about the workshop. Hopefully, people will be ready to get out of the house and mingle with other genealogists and talk to people who are interested in the same things you’re interested in,” she said.

Understandably, during the pandemic lockdown, many private and professional researchers focused on working online to find new clues about their families. Kay Lewis said that while a lot can be done online, some genealogical books with family trees and stories are out of print and were never uploaded on a webpage. The only way to find those books is to come to the library carrying that information.

“We had people this year come through town to visit Roswell and they stopped here. They said, ‘We had relatives that lived in this area back in the early 1900s,’ and so they come here and look and find out, oh, they lived in Hagerman. They find out they owned property at Lake Arthur, worked in Dexter,” George Lewis said.

Asked how many books the genealogy library carries, George Lewis said, “About 6,700 and over 2,000 periodicals. We have the Mayflower set and then there are some family books where family history was written down. It goes back a long way, too, a lot of generations. The queen (the late Queen Elizabeth II) said that her family goes back 37 generations. Some of those (families featured in the books at the research library) go back just as much.”

There are also new books arriving monthly,” Kay Lewis said. Some books are donated after a genealogist dies; others are new. If they receive books they already carry, they often give them to other libraries, such as the Hagerman Library, she said.

Asking about the seminars that will be given by Smith, Kay Lewis said, “Since we’ve gotten more established, we try to get a nationally recognized speaker for people to come here. This is to help genealogists in Roswell and surrounding areas come and get more education about how to do their research.”

One of the newest ways to research one’s ancestry is doing a DNA test. Kay Lewis said that at first only a low number of “molecules” in genomes could be identified. Genomes carry all genetic information of an organism. “With more technology and developments they are able to do more and more, like down from 37 to hundreds of them,” she said. “So they can get more information about people. We have to remember one thing about genealogy and DNA, DNA is a tool. It’s not the end of your research, it’s just a tool for your research.

“Supposedly a child gets 50% of the genetic makeup from the mother, 50% from the father. That means there’s 50% (from the mother and 50% from the father) here they don’t get … . You never know what the mix would be. The only people that have the identical makeup are (identical) twins, not fraternal twins,” Kay Lewis said.

According to Wikipedia, DNA test kits were made available to private citizens starting in 1997. After the International Society of Genetic Genealogy was founded in 2005 to promote the use of DNA testing in genealogy, multiple companies appeared on the field targeting those people who wanted to know more about their family roots. Over the years, some companies specialized in helping to find relatives and ethnic origins, others in providing information about maternal and paternal lineages, and potential tendencies of illnesses that may occur during one’s lifespan. Some were reliable, some not. Others shared information with law enforcement agencies, which then were able to find alleged criminals. Today, the accuracy is still highly controversial because it depends on who participates and makes their own DNA available for others to link to.

George Lewis said that Smith had sent his notes on all four of the seminars he is giving and attendees will receive a booklet that include the notes.

According to his biography, Smith has been in the field of research most of his life. He has been a librarian in the Research and Instruction Department at the University of South Florida, Tampa, library since 2007. Before that he taught at the same university’s School of Library and Information Science. He taught undergraduate-level courses in library/internet research skills and website design, as well as graduate-level courses in genealogical librarianship and indexing/abstracting.

Smith’s interest in genealogy started early in 1992, after the death of his favorite aunt.

He soon became a volunteer in the America Online (AOL) Genealogy Forum, and within a few years was writing regular genealogy articles, which he continues until today. Smith is the immediate past-president of the Florida Genealogical Society of Tampa, having served in that position for nine years. He served as a director of the Federation of Genealogical Societies from 2008 to 2013, and as secretary of the Association of Professional Genealogists from 2010 to 2011. In 1996, Smith founded the mailing list GENEALIB for genealogy librarians, and he continues to administer it for nearly 1,000 subscribers. He is currently an administrator for numerous genealogy-related groups on Facebook, including The Genealogy Squad.

Smith is also a published author. One book he co-authored with fellow researcher George G. Morgan. Morgan was the speaker at Roswell’s 2018 workshop of the Willson-Cobb History and Genealogy Research Library.

Smith’s most recent book is “Organize Your Genealogy: Strategies and Solutions for Every Researcher,” published in 2016 by Family Tree Books. He is currently working on a new book.

George Lewis said that the workshop will be like a “party” with door prizes, with several breaks to enjoy refreshments as well as a lunch break. There also will be a vendor attending that specializes in genealogy books.

Tickets are available at the library, 301 S. Richardson Ave., and at the Roswell Museum on the day of the event between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

For more information, call 575-622-3322 or email wilsoncobb1216@gmail.com.