George Harrison Didn’t Understand Why The Beatles Played the Royal Variety Performance in 1963

George Harrison didn’t understand why The Beatles played at the Royal Variety Performance in 1963. The group performed for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret, alongside some of the best acts of the time. George wondered who nominated the band to perform at such a prestigious show.

It was an honor but also a bit of a hindrance too. He wondered if The Beatles’ performance on the variety show was fair for fans who couldn’t afford to buy tickets.

The Beatles and the Queen Mother at the Royal Variety Performance | George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images

By mid-1963, The Beatles were becoming one of the hottest rock ‘n’ roll groups. Both “From Me To You” and “She Loves You” had reached No. 1. In October, they starred on Sunday Night at the London Palladium. More than 15 million viewers tuned in to watch.

It was becoming blatantly obvious that The Beatles were huge. Enormous crowds of screaming girls started following their every move. Beatlemania had begun.

Then, on Nov. 4, 1963, The Beatles played for royalty at the Royal Command Variety Performance (Royal Variety Performance), England’s most prestigious charity event. They shared the bill with renowned stars Marlene Dietrich and Maurice Chevalier.

George didn’t understand why The Beatles were chosen to perform on the televised show. According to Joshua M. Greene’s Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, George added that he didn’t like that some fans couldn’t afford to see the group’s performance.

He told the press afterward, “I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but why are the Beatles on the same stage as a mass of show business greats? . . . We’re just four normal folk who have had a couple of hit records.

“On an occasion like this, we would have liked some of our fans in the audience, to make us feel more at home. After all, it was those people who made it possible for us in the first place.”