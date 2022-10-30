Categories
Business

George Harrison Didn’t Understand Why The Beatles Played the Royal Variety Performance in 1963

George Harrison didn’t understand why The Beatles played at the Royal Variety Performance in 1963. The group performed for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret, alongside some of the best acts of the time. George wondered who nominated the band to perform at such a prestigious show.

It was an honor but also a bit of a hindrance too. He wondered if The Beatles’ performance on the variety show was fair for fans who couldn’t afford to buy tickets.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.