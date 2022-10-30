Halifax warns of scam which could lose you thousands

Issuing the warning earlier this week, Halifax highlighted when it would be a good time to “ghost” someone they have only met online through social media or a dating app. The term ghosting is a relatively new colloquial dating term that refers to abruptly cutting off contact with someone without giving that person any warning or explanation for doing so. Halifax shared their warning as online dating becomes more and more popular in the UK and those falling victim to romance scams are on the rise.

Halifax added a link to its website which explains how Britons can try and avoid dating/romance scams.

On its website, Halifax said: “If you connect with someone on a dating site, app or chat room, make sure they’re genuine.

“The last thing you want to do is fall for a scam and not in love.”

The first tip Halfix gives its customers, is if the person on the other side of the chat asks for money or banking details, then it will most likely be a scam.

READ MORE: Half a million pensioners to miss out on state pension rise due to where they live