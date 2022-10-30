Halifax warns of scam which could lose you thousands

Issuing the warning earlier this week, Halifax highlighted when it would be a good time to “ghost” someone they have only met online through social media or a dating app. The term ghosting is a relatively new colloquial dating term that refers to abruptly cutting off contact with someone without giving that person any warning or explanation for doing so. Halifax shared their warning as online dating becomes more and more popular in the UK and those falling victim to romance scams are on the rise.
Halifax added a link to its website which explains how Britons can try and avoid dating/romance scams.
On its website, Halifax said: “If you connect with someone on a dating site, app or chat room, make sure they’re genuine.
“The last thing you want to do is fall for a scam and not in love.”
The first tip Halfix gives its customers, is if the person on the other side of the chat asks for money or banking details, then it will most likely be a scam.
The bank noted, “only fraudsters would do this”.
Halifax highlighted that fake dating profiles are only after one thing, and that is money and they will do everything in their means to take it from someone.
It said: “They can use stories of bad luck or illness to play with your emotions. And may arrange to meet, but a problem will always get in the way. Their life is full of problems that only money can fix. Your money.
“Your money should never come to be a part of any dating chat.”
Other “telltale” signs that someone could be falling for a dating scam include things such as the other part insisting the chat move elsewhere away from the dating site, someone quickly expressing strong feelings, and being unable to meet up in person.
Halifax noted that being in the military, working abroad or on oil rigs are common cover stories used by scammers to avoid meeting someone in person.
The bank also highlighted vague dating profiles, being unable to video call, and giving someone a pet name can also be signs of a scam.
Providing a pet name helps the scammer from using the wrong name, as they most likely chat with lots of people at the same time Halifax noted.
Halifax also warned that fraudsters can use fake dating profiles to find “money mules”, this is a person who helps move stolen money for a fee.
After building up an element of trust, a fraudster would ask someone to accept money into their account and then move it to another account.
Halifax warned: “This is a serious crime. If you do this, you could be charged for breaking the law.”
The bank recommended people who are dating online chat with their friends or family about the people to whom they are talking.
This can help a person get an outside perspective of the profile and can help someone decide whether the account is genuine or not.
Halifax stated: “And lastly, don’t be afraid to end an online relationship. Keep your heart and your money safe.”
Recent research conducted by fellow high street bank Barclays found that victims of romance scams were losing around £4,090 on average with a 60 percent rise in the amount of money lost in the last quarter.
It also found that people aged 51 to 60 were most at risk, accounting for over a third of all money lost to romance scams.
