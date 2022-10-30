Categories
Halloween Pet ‘Paw-Rade’ in Honesdale


HONESDALE, Pa. — Prizes went to the pets in the silliest, scariest, and most creative costumes.

This is a fundraiser for two causes; the first is Billy’s New Hope Barn, which helps abused and neglected farm animals. The second is for a dog park construction in Honesdale.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

“I’m already excited about the dogs and what’s gonna happen today, hopefully, a cat or lizard too, it’s gonna be fun, it’ll be great to see the activity happening, it’s a beautiful day in Honesdale, so it’s great to be out,” said Karen Mander, Honesdale Rotarian.

The ‘Paw-Rade’ wrapped up Saturday afternoon in Wayne County.

