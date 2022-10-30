How did Mel B and Rory McPhee meet? Relationship explored as Spice Girls singer gets engaged to hairstylist

Spice Girl Mel B recently got engaged to her hairstylist boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee.

34-year-old Rory went down on one knee and popped the question with a £100k ($110) diamond ring, to which Mel B immediately said yes.

Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, shared the details of the proposal during her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday, October 28. The former member of Spice Girls, who was nicknamed Scary Spice during her tenure, shared details about the “very romantic” proposal that took place on holiday in Berkshire with her friend and comedian Ruby Wax.

She said:

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden [House]. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

Mel B and Rory McPhee’s relationship explored

McPhee and Mel B share the same hometown. She was born in Leeds, United Kingdom in 1975 whereas he was born in 1986. The Spice Girl returned to the Northern UK city in 2019 after living in Los Angeles for fifteen years. Rory is a professional hairdresser and owns his own salon in the city – Rory James Salon.