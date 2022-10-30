iPad Pro 2022 review: Ultimate tablet if you can swallow its price

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the best tablet on the planet and the latest update from Apple makes sure this device says firmly in that top spot. The 2022 refresh adds the firm’s mighty M2 processor – which makes this device as powerful as a MacBook – plus there’s an upgrade to the Apple Pencil stylus which brings a hover mode to this digital stylus. That means you can see exactly where and when the nib is going to interact with the screen before physically touching it.

Along with those new improvements, the iPad Pro still has its stunning 12.9-inch Retina XDR mini-LED screen with speedy ProMotion technology, ear-pleasing stereo sound speakers and fast 5G for when you are not near a broadband connection.

The cameras are excellent with the rear snapper featuring the clever LiDAR sensor and the front-facing selfie lens getting Centre Stage technology that keeps you in the frame as you move around the room during FaceTime calls. There’s also the brilliant Magic Keyboard that transforms the tablet into a laptop and it ships with the very latest iPadOS 16 software pre-installed.

It’s incredibly hard to fault the latest iPad Pro but there are some minor niggles including that front-facing FaceTime camera which remains stuck on the short edge of the tablet. That means video calls in landscape mode can be a bit awkward as it appears you’re constantly looking to the side rather than straight at the recipient.

Then there’s the design. Don’t get us wrong, the new Pro still looks stunning but Apple hasn’t refreshed things in over four years and maybe it’s time for a new look. Finally, this device isn’t cheap. Opt for the model with 2TB of storage, add the keyboard case and an Apple Pencil and you’ll be looking at a bill of over £3,000. Ouch!

If you want and need the ultimate tablet this is it. Nothing comes even close to matching the incredible iPad Pro.