Is It Safe To Use Pest Control Services Around Your Pets?

Pet owners can definitely use pest control services while maintaining a pet-friendly house, but it’s important to do so in ways that ensure our feline friends and canine companions stay safe. American Pest suggests carefully tucking them away during treatments. To keep pets from getting into chemicals or being negatively affected by them, confine dogs and cats to a room that’s not being treated with the door closed. A secluded garage may also work. When necessary, use a cage, carrier, or kennel to secure them.

Next, American Pest notes that you’ll want to be sure the pest control professional you’re working with is in the loop. Inform them that you have pets and let them know what kind of animals they are. Ask their advice when it comes to how animals might be affected by the kind of chemicals they’ll be using. Beyond these simple steps, you can ask the pest control professional about how their methods might affect your pets once the treatment is finished. If the chemicals need to sit for a time or be cleaned up afterward, you’ll want to know how long to keep your pets away in the meantime.