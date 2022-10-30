Jack Harlow Addressed Those Lil Nas X Rumors In His “SNL” Monologue

He’s killing it — this year, he put out his second album, went on a world tour, just shot his first movie, and he’s already hosting and performing on SNL like other big-name guests Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and Donald Glover.
The “First Class” rapper stepped out on stage rocking his “cool nerd persona,” ready to clown himself on live television.
“My name is Jack Harlow, and it’s been a big year for me,” he started. “And a lot of people been saying I’m the GOAT.”
“They don’t mean the greatest of all time — they mean that one from Narnia.”
He also joked that the internet loves to roast him, and, of course, he wasn’t afraid to laugh at himself — highlighting some of his favorite burns.
“One guy said, ‘I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special, you can find somebody that looks like him at any local gas station.’”
“I think my favorite one might be ‘Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theater.’”
But, the real funny came when the White Men Can’t Jump reboot actor addressed the silly rumors circulating the interwebs.
“Some people think I’m only five foot ten. Stop it.”
“Some people have gone as far as to accuse me of being white.”
“I seen a lot of kids dress as me for Halloween, too, and I just want to say, cut it out, because my culture is not a costume,” he joked.
“I’ve also heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item. But I’m going to tell you right now, no. Everything that happened between us was casual.”
“And one of the best nights of my entire life.”
Then, Jack took a beat and finally added that it was the best night of his life, “working with him!”
