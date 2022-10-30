Jennifer Coolidge And “The White Lotus” Cast Talk Sex, Generational Curses, And What To Expect

Can you speak a little about your character?

HLR: She’s (Jennifer Coolidge’s character’s) assistant, and she shows up and she’s broke. So she’s not one of the, like, fancy, you know, really wealthy people, but she’s still very unaware and self-involved (laughs). Because Mike likes exploring those kinds of people. But yeah, she’s really not having a good time. She’s really desperate. She has this, like, deep, stressful, and angsty desperation to have fulfillment in life. And she’s only looking outwardly for that, she doesn’t have this thought to look inside for that happiness or that fulfillment. So yeah, she struggles a bit.