John Lennon’s Father Was Absent for Most of His Life: ‘It Was Like He Was Dead’

John Lennon rose to international stardom as part of The Beatles. But before he was a famous, he was a young boy growing up in Liverpool with no idea of what was in store for him. During this time, he barely saw his own father, Freddie Lennon.

John Lennon | Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

How John Lennon’s parents met

Bob Spitz’s 2005 book The Beatles: The Biography explores how Lennon’s parents met and how they came to parent one of the greatest rockers of all time. Freddie Lennon and Julia Stanley first crossed paths in Liverpool nightlife, but they ended up connecting on a random day in the park.

“It wasn’t until a chance meeting in Seton Park, where he and a friend had gone one midsummer afternoon to pick up girls, that Freddie and Julia struck up a fast acquaintance,” Spitz wrote. “Their encounter, as Freddie related it, read like a romantic-comedy script. He was strolling jauntily along a cobblestone path, dressed in a black bowler and fingering a cigarette holder, when he came upon ‘this little waif’ perched on a wrought-iron bench.”

Eventually, in early 1940, Stanley discovered she was pregnant. She gave birth to John Winston Lennon in October 1940.