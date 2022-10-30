Man attacks Dover migrant centre by ‘hurling petrol bombs’

Explosions have ripped through a new British immigration border force centre in Dover. A man threw petrol bombs at the centre before committing suicide, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.
The eye witness said the attacker arrived at the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle.
He got out of the car and threw three petrol bombs, though only two are understood to have gone off.
These were attached with fireworks.
After this, the man killed himself.
Police arrived minutes after the incident.
Images shared online show authorities dealing with flames at the site.
At least a dozen police officers can be seen offering support.
A cordon has been established.
The incident comes after Government figures showed that almost 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on Saturday.
Huge lines of people thought to be migrants could be seen waiting to be processed at the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, as a total of 990 arrived.
Nearly 40,000 have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing the world’s busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats, provisional figures show. It is the highest number of arrivals in one day for a number of weeks, with more crossings taking place on Sunday morning.
