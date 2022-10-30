Man attacks Dover migrant centre by ‘hurling petrol bombs’

Explosions have ripped through a new British immigration border force centre in Dover. A man threw petrol bombs at the centre before committing suicide, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene.

The eye witness said the attacker arrived at the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle.

He got out of the car and threw three petrol bombs, though only two are understood to have gone off.

These were attached with fireworks.

After this, the man killed himself.