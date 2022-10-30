Man walks out of ‘disaster’ date because she doesn’t eat gluten

Renan tried to save the situation by ordering a glass of wine, but was aghast to discover that his date did not drink that either.

His date revealed that she does not drink alcohol, prompting a pantomimic gasp from the gluten and wine loving actor.

He continued: “How can you not drink alcohol in your life, Kimberly? Alcohol is joy.”

Hilariously, Renan revealed that it was at this point that he got up from the table and left – without a goodbye.

He added: “I couldn’t stay there, I’m sorry. I couldn’t have a love relationship with someone who doesn’t eat gluten and doesn’t drink wine, I’m sorry Kimberley.”

