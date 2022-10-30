Marvel’s Queen of the Damned Once Had a Relationship – With Deadpool?!

The Marvel Universe has always been full of terrifying threats and menacing monstrosities, and over the years Deadpool has gotten to be acquainted with more of them than anyone could have ever expected. From interdimensional horrors to creatures of the night, all the way to becoming the king of Monster Island, it seems as if Deadpool is just as at home with beasts as he is anywhere else. Then again, he did find love with Marvel’s very own queen of the damned, and if she hadn’t broken his heart, it may have lasted more than one lifetime.





2014’s Deadpool: The Gauntlet Infinite Comic #3 (by Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn, and Reilly Brown) found the titular antihero having traveled half a world away from home to unwittingly terrorize the people of Greece, all at the behest of none other than Dracula himself. In a bid to take control of the ancestral lands belonging to the ancient, long-lost vampire Queen Shiklah, Dracula sent Deadpool to retrieve her from her resting place and return Shiklah to him so that they could be wed. During what should have been their return trip home, Deadpool and Shiklah were forced to band together to face off against Blade, as well as various nefarious forces set on claiming Shiklah for their own purposes. Thankfully, the two had no problem rescuing one another when needed, at least not until after falling in love.

Marvel’s Vampire Queen Actually Married Deadpool

Rather than returning to Dracula, the Merc With a Mouth and Shiklah were betrothed in a surprising ceremony just a few short months after she made her first appearance. From the Monster Metropolis deep under Manhattan, the two spent countless hours doting on and adoring each other, although the world above would eventually drive a wedge between them. While Shiklah had been growing resentful of Wade’s increasingly long trips to the surface, it was the death of one of her favorite subjects at the hands of ignorant, fearful humans that destroyed their relationship.

When Shiklah launched her full-scale attempt at annexing Manhattan proper as part of her kingdom, her husband was forced to call for help from the last person he ever wanted to deal with. With Dracula’s help, Shiklah’s army was quashed, and so too was any hope of Wade living happily ever after. As seen in the pages of 2017’s Deadpool #29 (by Gerry Duggan and Salvador Espin), following her defeat at his hands, Shiklah married Dracula without ever officially ending her marriage to Deadpool. In fact, her marriage to Dracula seems to have been little more than a formality, even if it is the one that has lasted and the one which could bring her back into the spotlight.

Deadpool’s Ex is Due for a Return to the Marvel Universe

Though Shiklah hasn’t been seen in several years, her presence in the Marvel Universe is still a continued one, and her current beaux’s even more so. Dracula is even poised to take on a more prominent role than he has in recent years courtesy of the upcoming Blade: Vampire Nation one-shot. The special issue is set to further explore the titular vampire hunter’s work as the sheriff of the Vampire Nation established by Dracula only a few years ago, which would be a prime opportunity for Shiklah to make a comeback.

The fact that Blade’s own fiftieth anniversary is coming up just next year provides even more ample opportunities for Shiklah to return to the forefront of the action in her corner of the Marvel Universe, no matter where that happens to be at any given time. It has been made perfectly clear that she isn’t happy lording over her subjects or ruling by fear, and as such has exemplified a sort of empathy that Dracula has never been able to comprehend, let alone embrace. Hopefully, if Shiklah does come back, the only hearts she’ll be breaking will be of the cold and dead variety.