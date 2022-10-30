Maximus Names Craig Shinn VP, Digital Government Solutions – WashingtonExec

Maximus announced that Craig Shinn has been named vice president of digital government solutions.

Shinn has more than two decades of technology experience, with the past 14 years focused on the public sector supporting state, local and higher education government clients.

“Maximus has a long, successful record supporting governments through the development and implementation of innovative digital solutions,” said Ilene Baylinson, general manager of the U.S. services segment. “Craig’s addition will further strengthen our team and boost our expertise.”

Shinn has held technology executive positions with Veracode, Verizon and NIC, Inc. He has worked with governments to define and implement critical projects that benefit consumers and improve government services.

“His background includes specialized experience with customized software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital strategies,” Baylinson said. “These skills align perfectly with our company’s commitment to deliver technology solutions that make government work more efficiently.”

At Maximus, Shinn will lead a team to deliver digital government solutions that will provide a seamless and more customized experience for consumers.

“I have known about Maximus for years from its rock-solid reputation in the government space, and I look forward to joining the team and bringing my expertise to ongoing projects,” Shinn said.

“One of the biggest lessons we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need for consumers and businesses to interact with government agencies in myriad ways, beyond only going to an office in person,” he added. “Maximus is in a perfect position to lead this effort across the country, as we ensure governments are prepared to provide the best services to those who need them.”