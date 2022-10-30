Mayo Clinic Health System explains why scary movies make our hearts race

Posted: Updated:

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – For many people, it’s time to pull out the old scary movies again.

And many are wondering why their heart beats quicker from jump scares.

Mayo Clinic Health System doctors say that watching a scary movie is the same as getting physical exercise.

And for many others, doctors say that jump scares can trigger a special kind of response.

“This comes from the known fight or flight response,” said Mayo Clinic Health System cardiologist, Dr. Regis Fernandes. “When we are being chased by an animal, our instinct is to either fight the animal or flight, which means to run away.”

In a recent study funded by “The Science of Scare,” some of the scariest movies include “The Conjuring” and “Insidious”.

