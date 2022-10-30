Men’s Tennis Competes At Big South Individuals – Longwood University Athletics

FARMVILLE, Va.– The Longwood men’s tennis team put a cap on their fall season after competing at the Big South Individuals tournament over the weekend.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Singles

Yoav Weinberg started the weekend off with a well-fought victory, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 over David Mamalat from Presbyterian. Weinberg then fell in the next round to Radford’s Dimosthenis Taramonlis, who’s the top seeded player in the Big South.

Guillermo Cagigas dropped his tournament opener against Javier Matos from Presbyterian College.

Ernest Rocabert fell to UNC Asheville’s Brann Reid 7-6, 6-1.

Timeo Puech and Luis Reis lost contests to Gardner-Webb’s Eduarda Dias and Numa Lemieux-Monette, respectfully, in straight sets.

Ryan Foster dropped his opener to Austin Skoog from PC in the B draw.

Gary Huang strung together wins against Manfredi Vergine from Radford, and teammate Vselovod Rusin. Huang fell in the B draw semi-finals to Gustav Lukstins.

Rusin dropped his contest against Skoog from PC to cap his singles weekend.

Nikhil Kulkarni and Lukas Krause both dropped their opening contests in the B draw.

Doubles

The tandem of Rocabert and Cagigas fell to Lukstins and Steffen from Campbell, 6-1.

Reis and Weinberg dropped a close contest against Balsekar and Severin from Radford 6-4.

Puech and Krause fell to Skoog and Martens from PC in their opener, 6-4. The duo went on to beat Cardoso and teammate Rusin 6-4 before they fell to Skoog and Martens from PC.

Huang and Foster won an intense match over the draw of Cardoso from PC and teammate Rusin.

WHAT THEY SAID

“The guys played really hard,” said Longwood’s director of tennis Adam Jackson. “And it is clear the Big South is getting stronger each year. This was a great cap to our fall season and we are ready to continue building for the spring.

