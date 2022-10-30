Metaverse schooling to help Japanese city combat growing absenteeism By Cointelegraph



Metaverse schooling to help Japanese city combat growing absenteeism



The Japanese city of Toda, Saitama, adopted a metaverse-schooling service to encourage students — especially those staying far away from school — to attend their classes.

The metaverse schooling service opted for by the city of Toda allows students to explore the campus and study in virtual classrooms. However, the students must get approval from respective school principals for attendance via metaverse schooling, confirms local media NHK.

