A new bug has arisen with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Full Edition.

Many players across multiple platforms are getting stuck on the ‘Installation’ screen in MW2.

Fortunately, the error can be fixed on PC, PS, and Xbox by going offline for a while in the game.

PS5 players can also reinstall their Multiplayer Packs to fix the Installation issue in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is finally out. However, many players had their excitement cut short due to the wave of errors they kept facing while launching the game. Players have reported that since the release of the full game, the game has kept getting stuck on the installation screen. Hence, to help the gaming community, we have created this Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Installing Multiplayer Error fix guide for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox.

The Status Installation error has been recognized by Infinity Ward. Therefore, you can expect an update soon that will totally eradicate the issue. However, the ongoing problem needs to be dealt with. As Call of Duty enthusiasts, we know how essential it is to start your multiplayer journey at the earliest. Luckily, our guide will cover the temporary solutions you can try out to fix the “Installing Multiplayer” stuck screen on MW2.

The error isn’t exclusive to any platform. As per reports on Reddit and Twitter, gamers on PC, PS, and Xbox are all facing the ‘Installation Error‘ in Call of Duty MW2. With that said, let us get down to business and provide you with a quick fix that will get you in the game in an instant!

How To Fix The COD MW2 ‘Status Installing Multiplayer’ Error?

Despite being a strange error in Call of Duty MW2, luckily, it has a fix. You’re at the right place if you are constantly annoyed by this error and are unable to play the latest Multiplayer mode in Call of Duty. Below we have discussed two tried and tested methods. These will make the error go away for the time being until Infinity Ward releases an update.

So without further ado, here are two different fixes for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Installing Multiplayer error on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

Canceling Connection

After its full release, when players booted up Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 the game got stuck on the ‘Status Installing’ prompt screen, which usually appears before entering the Multiplayer mode. Although many people went past the installing screen after waiting for a few minutes, others were seemingly stuck there for an infinite time.

Fortunately, there is a makeshift fix that you can use until a relevant update comes out that fixes this MW2 Bug. You will need to follow these steps closely to make the method work. So, without further ado, here are all the steps that you must follow to overcome the MW2 Status Installing Error.

First, load up Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on your PC or gaming console. Reach the point where the screen shows the ‘Status: Installing‘ prompt once it begins installing, back out of the prompt by pressing ‘O/B‘ on your controller. Keep going back until you reach the main initial screen of Call of Duty MW2.

Once you reach the screen where you can see the ‘Press *X/A* To Start‘, press the relevant button to start the game. However, right when you see the ‘Status‘ prompt yet again, press the cancel button and pick the ‘Go Offline‘ option. After choosing the Go Offline option, you will now end up in the main menu of MW2. Choose the ‘Resume Game‘ option for your Campaign mode.

Let the game load up the campaign mode. Once you are in the Call of Duty MW2 mission from your campaign, pause the game and Quit the mode. If you have correctly followed all the steps till now, you should end up at the ‘Mission Select’ screen in the Campaign mode at this point. Press the back button once again, and now enter the game as you did earlier.

Allow the game to connect to the servers and check for updates. After all of that is done, your game will work perfectly. Now, it will not get stuck at the Installing error while loading up Multiplayer mode in MW2.

The fix works quickly; however, it is a bit tiresome to go through the same process again and again. Nonetheless, it will give you access to the Call of Duty MW2 multiplayer mode. If you’re playing the game on PS5 and the above-mentioned method does not do the trick for you. Then you can utilize the second method we have included below.

Reinstall Multiplayer & Co-op Packs On PS5

The Packs Reinstallation method is for the players who are facing the MW2 bug on PS5, despite trying the first method. As compared to the first method, this solution is much more time-consuming since it requires you to reinstall some files.

In order to perform the fix, you will first need to close Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on PS5. You can do that by going to the home screen and pressing the ‘Select‘ button on the COD MW2 icon. From the drop-down menu, choose the ‘Close Game‘ option. Wait for a few seconds for the game to close; once it does then, press the Select button once again on the Call of Duty MW2 icon.

Once you get access to the drop-down menu, choose the ‘Manage Game Content‘ option. This will take you instantly to a new folder that contains all the Packs and Files of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. From all the add-ons, pick the Multiplayer Pack and Co-op Pack and delete them.

The Call of Duty MW2 Multiplayer Pack is worth 4.96 GB, and the Co-op Pack is worth 2.62 GB. Hence, you should note that if you uninstall these, the game will take time to reinstall them. The installation time can vary depending on your internet speed.

With that said, reinstall these packs after uninstalling them. You can do that from within the ‘Manage Game Content‘ menu or by launching the game. Once you’re done reinstalling these packs, load up Call of Duty MW2. Now your Multiplayer Installing error should be fixed in Modern Warfare 2.

Wrap Up

So there you have it. Our complete guide covers the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Status Installing Multiplayer Error along with its fixes. By trying out our methods, we can assure you that the temporary bug will not bother you anymore. Hopefully, in due time Infinity Ward will release an update that will address the issue. Till then, feel free to use the Cancelling Connection or Reinstalling Packs method.

The biggest FPS title has been released, and with it comes one of the most popular online game modes. We at eXputer will constantly try to push out game-changing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guides for you, so make sure to stick around!

Also Read: