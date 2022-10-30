Mum and daughter share side hustle paying £300 for few hours work

Naomi and Helen aren’t the only ones to recommend Airtasker as a way to make money.

A mum from Peckham in London has shared how she makes an extra £500 a month from the site.

Rebecca Harry, 33, from south London said she’s been offering cleaning, translating, and accounting services and the additional income is helping to “take the sting out of rising costs”.

She said: “I think using Airtasker will be a big help with household bills as the cost of everything keeps going up, I’m definitely going to keep using it to help my family, especially in the run up to Christmas.”