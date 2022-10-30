Pets of the Week: Sylvester loves attention. Diablo is a happy soul

JACKSON, MI — The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption.

Here are two of them.

Sylvester is a tuxedo cat, mostly black with white markings. He is 5-years-old and has a medium length hair coat.

Sylvester came in as a stray who was sickly, but he is now better and looking for a forever home. When you open his cage door, he is right there to greet you. He loves attention and has a great purr motor.

Diablo is a 2-year-old black and white stray who is possibly a mix of Retriever, Pointer or American Staffordshire. Diablo is a happy soul with lots of personality.

Diablo is a friendly guy and gets along with most everyone except cats. He likes to play catch, go for walks and hang out with his human. He is attentive and wants to please.

A meet-and-greet with a dog is mandatory. A cat room walk-through is available to test reaction. The dog adoption fee is $150 for medium and large dogs and $250 for puppies and small dogs, which includes vaccinations, microchip and sterilization.

Cat adoption fees are $60 for one cat, $80 for two, which includes applicable tests, vaccines and spay/neutering.

Visiting the shelter is always best, but other adoption resources include online applications at https://www.jacksoncountyanimalshelter.org/, faxing 517-780-4750 or emailing animalshelter@mijackson.org.

The shelter’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

More information is available on the shelter’s Facebook page. See more pets available for adoption at Petango.com