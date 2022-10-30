Putin using three body doubles forced under the knife to look like him

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Vladimir Putin has assembled three men who used plastic surgery to double for him. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, said the Russian leader deployed the men to cover up a disastrous fall from grace within the Kremlin. Mr Budanov also questioned whether “the real Putin” is still in power, as he alleged Putin uses the body doubles as “common practice”.

Mr Budanov said Ukraine is aware of “three people who keep appearing”.

Each of them, he claimed, had “plastic surgery to look alike”, but despite the work, they are far from convincing.

Mr Budanov said the body doubles seen by Ukrainian intelligence varied in their height and body language.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “The one thing that gives them away is their height. It is visible in videos and pictures.”

