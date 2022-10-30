Quick and easy bra hack to hide straps and ‘give a little lift’





Many fashionable tops play with necklines, but a wide, square or scooped neckline can often mean having your bra straps on display. However, a TikTok hack by Carolina Freixa (@Carolinafreixa) shows how you can easily disguise your straps while still getting the right support. Youtuber India Batson put the hack to the test for her audience of 436K subscribers.

In the video, Carolina can be seen extending her bra strap to its maximum length and then looping it around to create a hole for her arm to go through. She then places her arm through the loop, positioning the bra strap towards the edge of the shoulder so that it is beyond the scooped neckline. After watching the video, India said: “If this hack works I will be a very happy girl.” She tested the hack out on a wide, scoop-neck bodysuit which she says she has been unable to wear due to how much of her bra straps are on display. India explained: “This is a body suit that I absolutely adore, I love body suits but this is one that I have literally never worn because once it arrived I realised what a wide scoop neck it was, and it didn’t work for my regular bra straps. READ MORE: ‘Extremely flattering’ Four anti-ageing hairstyles for women over 50

How to find your correct bra size at home Bra hacks have been popular on TikTok, with Kirsten Titus, who posts under the username @pepperonimuffin, revealing a simple hack to help women find their right bra size at home. She said: “It has come to my attention that many women wear bras that are too small so today I am going to show you guys how to measure it.” All you need to measure your bra size is a fabric measuring tape. Kristen explained: “What you’re going to do is you’re going to take a piece of measuring tape and then you’re going to measure under your bust. “It’s the thing right under your boob and squeeze it as tight as possible so you can get the right size.”

She said: “It has come to my attention that many women wear bras that are too small so today I am going to show you guys how to measure it.” All you need to measure your bra size is a fabric measuring tape. Kristen explained: “What you’re going to do is you’re going to take a piece of measuring tape and then you’re going to measure under your bust. It’s the thing right under your boob and squeeze it as tight as possible so you can get the right size. “If I am a 30 bust and a 31 chest then I would be a 30A. Bust 30, chest 32, size 30B. Bust 30, chest 33, size 30C. So for me, my chest is four inches larger than my bust therefore I am a D cup. So, don’t let anyone gaslight you into wearing a bra that is too small.”