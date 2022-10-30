RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, Awarded “Cloud Computing Platform of the Year” in 6th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

“With RapidScale consistently working in the background, businesses can focus on growth and innovation, increasing their IT productivity and boosting overall performance” – Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager of RapidScale

Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced that RapidScale, a Cox Business company, has been selected as winner of the “Cloud Computing Platform of the Year” award in the 6th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.

RapidScale is a next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal. RapidScale offers a strategically designed portfolio of managed IT solutions – including Desktop-as-a-Service, Microsoft 365 and SD-WAN – that addresses IT problems from everyday issues to the most unique challenges.

The RapidScale Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Identity as a Service (IDaaS) offerings ensure employees can access apps and data from any device while keeping a business’ infrastructure up to date and secure.

Additionally, RapidScale’s SD-WAN solution gives businesses the needed bridge to modernize functions and centralize management edge network needs, improving access service performance critical to seamless end-user experiences when working from wherever they are. Plus, its unique Microsoft 365 solution provides businesses robust collaboration and productivity tools, as well as managed migration services, and end-user adoption training. Organizations further benefit from RapidScale’s single-pane-of-glass portal for full-time access and simplified management to all their cloud services.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Mobile Breakthrough for the second year in a row. At RapidScale, we set out to enable IT to accomplish more and provide an exceptional end-user experience. We understand that no two businesses are alike, and their cloud solutions shouldn’t be either,” said Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager of RapidScale. “With RapidScale consistently working in the background, businesses can focus on growth and innovation, increasing their IT productivity and boosting overall performance.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

“Businesses – no matter the industry – continue to face challenges and uncertainty in the post-COVID world. From ongoing labor shortages to inflation to mounting cybersecurity threats, utilization of cloud-based solutions has become critical to power and protect distributed workforces while maximizing growth in a volatile market. But all too frequently, organizations do not have the in-house IT resources necessary to internally manage and expand with these challenges,” stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “As businesses continue to digitally evolve, IT leaders needs a cloud partner like RapidScale to be an extension of their IT team, managing and supporting their systems to run effectively so they have the necessary bandwidth for growth and innovation. Congratulations to RapidScale for being our pick for the ‘Cloud Computing Platform of the Year’ award in 2022.”

RapidScale also works hand-in-hand with each customer’s IT department to strategically explore, deploy, scale, and maximize resources for improved processes, new revenue streams, 24/7/365 US-based support, and decreased operating costs.

The company offers managed cloud services for organizations of all sizes that are adaptable enough to work with current systems and personnel, and scalable enough to meet all IT concerns.

