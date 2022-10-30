Raptors Travel Down South – ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF

The Raptors travel to south Florida for a two-game series that ended in two close ones. The Heat won the first game by just three points, and the Raptors took the second game by eight.

Raptors Hold on Late

What started as a very evenly matched game, ended with The Raptors dominating the fourth quarter. The game was a close 74-71 at the end of the third, but the Raptors outscored the Heat 27-14 in the fourth. The first four games, wins or losses have been close for Toronto.

“I think until we smooth the ship out a little bit, we’re going to be in a lot of close games,” Fred VanFleet said.

The Raptors’ first three games were decided by less than five points and their most recent matchup by just eight. They scored five three-pointers in the last 12 minutes, out-scoring the Heat 42-24 from the three-point line.

The Raptors were still able to make it happen without NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes who is out with a right ankle injury.

The Heat Hit the Road

The Heat started their season, playing their first four games at home, but they hit the road at 1-3 on Wednesday. The team failed to hold on in the fourth quarter against the Raptors and struggled at the three-point line all night.

“They made some big shots down the stretch, even the ones that we were defending pretty well,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Stand out player, Jimmy Butler, had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, but only played three minutes and 30 seconds in the fourth.

Final – Toronto 98, Miami 90 🔥 Butler: 26pts, 8rebs & 4asts

🔥 Herro: 22pts, 15rebs (ties career-high) & 4asts

🔥 Adebayo: 14pts, 10rebs & 3asts

🔥 Robinson: 12pts (3 3s) pic.twitter.com/XyYD6aM44v — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 25, 2022

What’s Next?

The Raptors head home to face off against the 76ers Wednesday, and the Heat travel to Portland to play the Trailblazers.